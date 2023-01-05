In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

5 January 2023, 13:11

By Grace Parsons

After much criticism over Rishi Sunak's five-point plan, James O'Brien makes five HUGE pledges of his own.

After Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a five-point plan to put the country back on track for 2023, James O'Brien makes five HUGE pledges of his own.

The Prime Minister's promises included: Halving inflation, economic growth, slashing debt, cutting NHS wait times and tackling channel migrants.

The PM has been criticised for his five-point plan. The Labour party hit back in a press release stating: "all things that were happening anyway; are so easy it would be difficult not to achieve them".

READ MORE: Keir Starmer attempts to transform Labour's 'big spender' image as he pledges to introduce a 'Take Back Control' bill

James pitched his own pledges to LBC listeners: "My pledge is to you...the sun will come up tomorrow, there'll be a full moon in the next month, possibly two, an English team will win the FA cup, it will rain before the next general election, and tomorrow the Daily Mail will run at least one article that is critical of Harry and Meghan."

READ MORE: PM's five pledges for Britain: Halve inflation, grow economy, slash debt, cut NHS waits and tackle channel migrants

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien

Exclusive
James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant

James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

James O'Brien Christmas

Best of 2022: James O'Brien says that his 'job is harder than manual labour'

James best of

Best of 2022: James O'Brien absolutely destroys Brexiteer after Brexiteer

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: James O'Brien

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's explosive reaction to Keir Starmer being cleared of Beergate

12 years of Tory rule

In under three minutes James O'Brien completely demolishes 12 years of Tory rule

James O'Brien reacts to Ms Patel xmas card

James O'Brien utterly baffled by Priti Patel's bizarre Christmas card

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O'Brien 22/12/22

'Even Maggie Thatcher said rail privatisation is privatisation too far', says ASLEF's Mick Wheelan

‘Callous, cruel, contemptuous!’: James O’Brien enraged by Health Sec’s claims about striking healthcare workers

‘Callous, cruel, contemptuous!’: James O’Brien enraged by Health Sec’s claims about striking healthcare workers

james paramedic

James O’Brien is moved by paramedic who calls out culture of concealing struggle within NHS

James O'Brien

'We deserve better than this': says James O'Brien as striking healthcare workers get 'a traditional Tory kicking'

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

James O'Brien 19/12/22

Musk bought Twitter to 'say gross things without being called gross' says James O'Brien

James asks

James O'Brien: Why do we treat Ukrainian refugees differently from refugees who travel in small boats?

james sunak thatcher

James O'Brien caller believes PM would preside over the demise of UK railways

ferrari lynch grinch

RMT's Mick Lynch insists he doesn't 'relish' in being portrayed as 'the Grinch'

JOB Pat Cullen RCN

RCN General Secretary tells LBC how the govt can end strike action

‘Fine, you’ve got me’: James O’Brien caller struggles to explain why nurses shouldn’t get inflation-linked pay rise

'Ridiculous': James O’Brien rejects caller's suggestion that nurses shouldn't get pay rises

Nick Ferrari 15/12/22

NHS strikes aren't 'shameful' says Health Minister

James

James O'Brien rows with caller who compared refugees to bacteria

PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

James O’Brien deconstructs logic behind the government’s reluctance to settle with unions’ demands

James O’Brien tears apart government reluctance to settle with union demands

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel

james snow

James O’Brien schools caller who claims 'self-entitled' Brits should use 'common sense' to battle snow

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

James O'Brien: 'Toddler Boris Johnson won't set Covid rules, he'll appease childish mask-refusers'

James O'Brien: 'Toddler Boris won't set Covid rules, he'll appease childish mask-refusers'

James O'Brien: 'Starmer's Brexit plan can't include EU until Leave admits they're wrong'

James O'Brien: 'Starmer's Brexit plan can't include EU until Leave admits they're wrong'

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over Extinction Rebellion hypocrisy

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over XR protest hypocrisy

James O'Brien reacts as MP Chris Pincher's career hangs in balance amid groping allegations

James O'Brien reacts as MP's career hangs in balance amid groping claims

James O'Brien's animated reaction to outrage over Halifax pronoun badges

James O'Brien's animated reaction to outrage over Halifax pronoun badges

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Former Tory MP ‘astonished’ that Sussexes will be invited to King Charles’ coronation

Former Tory MP ‘astonished’ that Sussexes will be invited to King Charles’ coronation

18 days ago

Nighttime story

Shelagh Fogarty displeased by Mr Sunak's 'boring' and 'head boy' toned speech

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scott Dunster, 38, tracked down the fraudster.

Vigilante dad forced to take law into his own hands as he chases down fraudster to make citizen's arrest
The leak comes ahead of Spare's release next week

Harry brands William his 'arch nemesis' and says he has always been in competition with 'beloved brother'
The mugshot of Shaun Aver wearing a Greggs jumper went viral online as police attempted to track him down

Stitched up: viral mugshot of sex offender wearing Greggs bakery jumper leads to criminal's arrest
The Admiral Gorshkov

Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles that 'can beat any defence system' set to pass through English Channel
Elisangela Tinem

Mum killed by stray firework that got stuck in her clothes and exploded on New Year’s Eve

Michelle Donelan has confirmed Channel 4 will no longer be privatised

Channel 4 will remain publicly owned as government scraps privatisation plan, confirming LBC exclusive
The Labour leader spoke of the need for a "decade of renewal" and a "new approach to politics" as part of his speech

Keir Starmer attempts to transform Labour's 'big spender' image as he pledges to introduce a 'Take Back Control' bill
Last year was the warmest on record

2022 was warmest year in history: Met Office says average temperature topped 10C for first time since records began
'At what point does political negligence become criminal?': Carol Vorderman criticises Rishi Suank

'At what point does political negligence become criminal?': Carol Vorderman slams Rishi Suank
Rachel Reeves wealth tax

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves reveals she doesn't 'have any plans to introduce wealth taxes'