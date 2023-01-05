In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

By Grace Parsons

After much criticism over Rishi Sunak's five-point plan, James O'Brien makes five HUGE pledges of his own.

The Prime Minister's promises included: Halving inflation, economic growth, slashing debt, cutting NHS wait times and tackling channel migrants.

The PM has been criticised for his five-point plan. The Labour party hit back in a press release stating: "all things that were happening anyway; are so easy it would be difficult not to achieve them".

James pitched his own pledges to LBC listeners: "My pledge is to you...the sun will come up tomorrow, there'll be a full moon in the next month, possibly two, an English team will win the FA cup, it will rain before the next general election, and tomorrow the Daily Mail will run at least one article that is critical of Harry and Meghan."

