James O'Brien points out conflicting French laws on face coverings

By EJ Ward

"In France today it is both currently illegal AND mandatory to wear a face-covering" James O'Brien points out conflicting French laws.

James was speaking after Prime Minister Jean Castex announced France is to make the wearing of face masks a mandatory requirement in closed public spaces due to coronavirus.

James pointed out that previously France became the first European country to ban the full-face Islamic veil in public places.

Under the ban, no woman, French or foreign, is able to leave their home with their face hidden behind a veil without running the risk of a fine.

But now, in a stark juxtaposition, the new rules now make the wearing of face coverings compulsory, and the old laws make it illegal.

James said, "unless the law in France that was introduced in 2011, at the height of anti-Muslim bigotry, has changed, then it is currently both compulsory and illegal to wear a face-covering in France."

James pondered if Muslim women in France would have to "look at what the biggest fine is," and then quipped "can you cancel one find out with another?"

