James O'Brien Questions Jeremy Corbyn's "For The Many" Slogan Over Brexit Position

30 April 2019, 11:34 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 13:46

James O'Brien queried Labour's clam to be "for the many" after this caller said she backed Jeremy Corbyn's position on Brexit.

Labour's leadership have so far refused to back a People's Vote on Brexit, despite 75 % of the membership backing a second referendum.

The party's governing body is meeting today to discuss whether to add a People's Vote to its manifesto in time for next month's European elections.

As James O'Brien was discussing it, Caroline in Birmingham called up to defend Jeremy Corbyn. But when she insisted she fully backed his stance on Labour, James had a brilliant point.

He said: "How will you feel if later today, he rejects the last chance for the Labour Party to stop Brexit?"

Caroline insisted: "I have faith in him."

So James asked: "Despite all the facts? John McDonnell said 'We don't believe in leaders, we believe that leaders should be following the masses'.

"75% of the membership want another referendum."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Caroline still claimed: "I will go with his decision because I trust him. He's for the many, not the few."

That led James to say: "For the many, not the few. What is 75%? The many or the few? What's bigger - 75 or 25?"

The full argument was a terrific listen. Watch it at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Calls Out World Leaders Over Reactions To Sri Lanka And Christchurch Attacks

8 days ago

Lyra McKee was killed in Northern Ireland

Former NI Secretary's Emotional Plea For Same Sex Marriage In Memory Of Lyra McKee

2 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty sympathised with the caller's plight

Tearful LBC Caller Fears Climate Protesters Will RUIN His Marriage Proposal

12 days ago

LBC Latest

Barry Gardiner

Barry Gardiner Takes Your Calls - Watch It Here

James Faulkner: Cricketer says he is not gay after social media 'misunderstanding'
Where do seagulls go in the winter?

Where Do Seagulls Go In The Winter?

The number 7 with a line drawn through it

Why Is Seven Sometimes Drawn With A Line Through It?

How does a Thameslink train know carriages are full?

How Does A Train Know How Full Carriages Are?

Why is the bill in a restaurant called the bill?

Why Is The Bill In A Restaurant Called The Bill?