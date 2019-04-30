James O'Brien Questions Jeremy Corbyn's "For The Many" Slogan Over Brexit Position

James O'Brien queried Labour's clam to be "for the many" after this caller said she backed Jeremy Corbyn's position on Brexit.

Labour's leadership have so far refused to back a People's Vote on Brexit, despite 75 % of the membership backing a second referendum.

The party's governing body is meeting today to discuss whether to add a People's Vote to its manifesto in time for next month's European elections.

As James O'Brien was discussing it, Caroline in Birmingham called up to defend Jeremy Corbyn. But when she insisted she fully backed his stance on Labour, James had a brilliant point.

He said: "How will you feel if later today, he rejects the last chance for the Labour Party to stop Brexit?"

Caroline insisted: "I have faith in him."

So James asked: "Despite all the facts? John McDonnell said 'We don't believe in leaders, we believe that leaders should be following the masses'.

"75% of the membership want another referendum."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Caroline still claimed: "I will go with his decision because I trust him. He's for the many, not the few."

That led James to say: "For the many, not the few. What is 75%? The many or the few? What's bigger - 75 or 25?"

The full argument was a terrific listen. Watch it at the top of the page.