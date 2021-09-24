James O'Brien reacts to lorry driver shortage as PM warns against panic buying

24 September 2021, 14:02

By Tim Dodd

This was James O'Brien's reaction to the lorry driver shortage impacting UK petrol, as he pointed out "these problems were already there" but that "52% of the electorate voted for more problems".

It comes as the armed forces could be tasked to help drive lorries in the UK following a global shortage of HGV drivers which is leaving petrol pumps dry and shelves stripped bare.

BP is planning on rationing its fuel deliveries to petrol stations amid a shortage of lorry drivers and fuel stocks that are "declining rapidly", according to reports.

James said: "These problems were already there. There are some sectors that exist with permanent shortages, the NHS for example. Very few sectors, if any, are ever at full capacity.

"So when the government turn around and say there were shortages before we voted to have even more shortages, they're being a little bit disingenuous.

"The reason why although there are shortages in other European countries, they are not having reports of empty shelves or petrol stations closing or anything like that - we have made a permanent situation of shortage worse, because we fell for the line that there were too many people here for the jobs available."

Read more: Tesco warns Christmas panic buying could be 'far worse' than during Covid

Read more: Hundreds of thousands of people not using their HGV licenses, says Minister

He continued: "There's all sorts of problems that are unique to Britain that make the problems worse in Britain, and most of those problems track back to the B-word.

"No one is claiming that we've gone from perfection to catastrophe in the last five years. We've gone from problems to really big problems and insanely, of course, 52% of the electorate voted for more problems without realising it."

Read more: Food or presents: HGV driver's stark warning about Christmas if shortages persist

Read more: GPs scramble to cancel flu jabs as lorry driver shortage sparks delivery issues

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien's penny drop moment on passion and protest

'This is levelling down': Universal credit caller hits out at benefit cut

'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut
James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'
James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab
'I'd rather Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets than disrupt commuters': James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's mix-up of Black sportsmen

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding

Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding

2 days ago

Taiwan invasion 'destiny of the Chinese nation', declares CCP loyalist

Taiwan invasion 'destiny of the Chinese nation', declares CCP loyalist

6 days ago

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

There are huge queues at Heathrow, Manchester, and Edinburgh airport as the e-gates have gone down.

Major IT failure causes huge queues at UK airports as e-gates stop working
A large queue of cars at a garage in Hothfield in Kent

Motorists rage as fuel shortage fears spark panic buying at pumps
Police have released moving CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with the murder of Sabina Nessa.

Detectives hunting killer of Sabina Nessa release new CCTV video of man they want to trace
Rebecca Ellis stole two debit cards from cancer patient Fred Bromley.

'Despicable' care worker stole dying officer's debit cards to buy biscuits and handbags
Mr Bendall is charged with four murders

Killamarsh: Damien Bendall to face trial charged with murders of four people
Grant Shapps said he is not ruling out bringing in the military to drive lorries amid a global shortage.

Soldiers on standby: Shapps won't rule out using army to drive lorries in shortage crisis
Insulate Britain protesters have blocked the main road into Dover ferry port

'We need insulating from you': Furious drivers tackle eco mob as they block Dover port
The Government has been ridiculed over ballerinas appearing on the shortage of occupations list

'Why are ballerinas needed but not lorry drivers?': Govt ridiculed over job shortage list
Harry and Meghan visited the 9/11 Museum

Harry and Meghan kick off NYC visit at One World Trade Center
Kemi Badenoch 'has no idea what she's talking about' on colonialism, says message leaker

Kemi Badenoch 'has no idea what she's talking about' on colonialism, says message leaker