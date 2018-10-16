James O'Brien Schools Caller Who Accuses Him Of Telling A Lie

This caller phoned James O'Brien to accuse him of lying and it didn't go well for him.

Robert in Alton was furious that James had laid the blame for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the door of President Trump.

And he just got angrier and angrier when James O'Brien explained to him why he's wrong.

Robert said: "James, you can't just say things and they're true."

But James responded: "No, but the Saudi Arabians have historically resisted incredibly egregious assaults upon what you might describe as liberal democracies (although Turkey is pushing that description at the moment) because they fear consequences from America.

"Who do you think owns the 45th floor of Trump Tower?"

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Robert tried again: "James, you can't just say things without facts."

James pointed out: "Robert, it's an opinion. Here's a fact for you: Who do you think owns the 45th floor of Trump Tower?"

James asked the question again and again, but each time, Robert had no answer.

In the end of the tense call, James told him: "It's obviously in my opinion, Saudi Arabia considered they could act because they no longer fear consequences from America.

"One of the reasons I hold that opinion is that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia own an entire floor of Trump Tower and if you think he's going to do anything to upset them, then you're even dafter than you sound."