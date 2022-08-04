James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

By Sam Sholli

James O'Brien has taken aim at Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak by using Margaret Thatcher's words.

Initially speaking about Boris Johnson, James said: "I think Johnson is all things to all people.

"I think this is the point that we touched on yesterday in that he is brilliant at being awful.

"He is the most brilliantly awful politician we will ever see, a little like Trump."

He then said Boris Johnson "can simultaneously be someone who's perceived as being Thatcherite and not Thatcherite".

Referring to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, he then said: "Whereas this lot, this is a different proposition entirely with these two and they are going all in on being Thatcherite."

James then read out a quote from Margaret Thatcher in 1988.

The quote reads: "Just think for a moment what a prospect that is. A single market without barriers - visible or invisible - giving you direct and unhindered access to the purchasing power of over 300 million of the world's wealthiest and most prosperous people.

"Bigger than Japan. Bigger than the United States. On your doorstep and with the Channel Tunnel to give you direct access to it.

"It's not a dream. It's not a vision. It's not some bureaucrat's plan. It's for real."

After reading out the quote, James said: "I think Kay Burley's up next, isn't she, to do these hustings.

"Just read that to them, will you, when that start Thatcher cosplaying.

"Just read them that quote, and then read them the one about the madness of turning your back on Europe, and then maybe a little bit on the climate change speech that she gave quite early on in her premiership and then admittedly failed to return to.

"Because this is a parallel universe, a universe where Sunak and Truss - anti-European, single market-leaving, mediocre politicians - claiming to be Thatcherite in their outlook, when well you heard the words."