James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

By James Bickerton

James O'Brien spoke to a distraught widow who is only eating one meal a day to save money, as the UK's cost-of-living crisis deepens.

The caller, Sonia, is currently working as airline cabin crew.

She explained how, despite having "a decent job", she only has "£60 left over" per month to feed herself.

After calling into James' LBC show, Sonia said: "I work for an airline, I'm cabin crew.

"Since the last year I've been having one meal a day because I just can't afford to eat.

"I'm more conscious that I've got to pay my bills and pay my mortgage and have a roof over my head, then food comes last to me.

"I roughly have about £60 left over for the month."

Sonia went on to discuss the impact the situation has been having on her mental health.

She commented: "I can't sleep at night. I worry at night."

New research from the Food Foundation found one in seven Britons have skipped meals, reduced portion sizes or gone hungry over the past year.

It also concluded there has been a 57% increase in the number of UK adults struggling to afford food over the past three months alone.

Anna Taylor, Food Foundation executive director, warned the situation is "turning from an economic crisis to a health crisis".

She added: "The government needs to realise the boat is sinking for many families and it needs to be fixed.

"Bailing out with emergency food parcels is not going to work."

