James O'Brien speaks to John Bercow in this week's Full Disclosure

James O'Brien speaks to John Bercow. Picture: LBC

Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is this week's guest on an incredibly revealing episode of Full Disclosure with James O'Brien.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

You can listen to James question the engaging ex-Speaker on Brexit, his bullying allegations and anti-Semitism in the Conservative party.

This lively and revealing conversation is one that will not disappoint.

