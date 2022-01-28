James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

28 January 2022, 13:37 | Updated: 28 January 2022, 15:06

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien took aim at the person he has branded the "most ridiculous" politician promoted by Boris Johnson.

James accused the politician in question - Lord David Frost - of "negotiating something that he has now dedicated pretty much all subsequent time to denigrating and criticising".

James said that Lord Frost, the PM's Chief Negotiator for Exiting the European Union, "is perhaps the finest example of just low the bar is for high office".

James also said Lord Frost has "now turned being a pub bore into a career".

The LBC presenter's words follow Lord Frost calling on the Prime Minister to make "significant" changes to the way his government is run to avoid being forced out of his position.

On Thursday, Lord Frost tweeted: "Whatever conclusions about the leadership Tory MPs may draw from the Gray report and whatever follows, the crucial thing is significant change in policies and in systems and people around the PM.

"In policies - so we start delivering the huge changes needed to make sure we can create wealth & enhance freedom.

"In systems and people - so the levers of Government work, and, as Allister says,'with all the neo-socialists, green fanatics and pro-woke crowd exiting immediately'."

In response to Lord Frost's calling for the exit of "neo-socialists, green fanatics and [the] pro-woke crowd" around the PM, James said: "I don't know whether he wrote this in crayon, but it wouldn't make much sense if he did."

He also said: "I don't know what 'woke' means. But whatever it means, Downing Street is not it."

READ MORE: PM should sack 'woke' No10 staff and 'neo-socialists', says former Brexit minister

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

