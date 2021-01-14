James O'Brien tries to dissect why pro-Trump supporters "believe his lies"

14 January 2021, 12:00 | Updated: 14 January 2021, 13:00

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien cannot understand what the former President offers to encourage people to "still believe his lies" - he tries to dissect the mindset.

Donald Trump has made history after becoming the only US President in history to be impeached twice.

The House of Representatives voted 232 to 197 in favour of the article of impeachment, which declares Trump incited an insurrection against the government during the Capitol riots last week.

Five people were killed in the riots - including one police officer - after Trump told his supporters to "fight harder" in a rally held outside the White House.

James asked: "What does he offer people?

"I know he's finished now, I know he's gone, but Trumpism - the corruption of truth, the corruption of observable reality, that doesn't disappear with Trump. Millions and millions of people still believe the lies he tells them."

He told listeners he does not understand this mindset, but holds a theory that it is due to racism and white supremacy" - however this is not a very reassuring thought.

"It makes you realise how easy it is to sign up these people. Give them a little bit of license to bring their racism back to the surface and they will let you do anything to them and with them," James said.

"Even now as his corruption is complete, his utter corruption is complete and obvious...I still don't know what he offered them.

"What did Trump offer people to allow them to abandon reality and the most basic requirements of civilisations?" James asked, inviting listeners to tell him.

One caller responded that Trump "offers a dream of a time America was great" and therefore, his followers appeal to the "nostalgia".

Watch the full video above.

