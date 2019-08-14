James O'Brien's Brexit Top 10: 8. "Which Law Are You Looking Forward To Losing?"

The moment a Brexit voter failed spectacularly to name even one EU law he's looking forward to losing once we leave the EU is at number eight in James O'Brien's Brexit chart.

While James enjoys a well-deserved break, we're counting down his 10 most popular videos on Brexit.

Ashley from Pinner was one of the first really big James O'Brien clips to go viral. And listening again, you can see exactly why.

He called in to say he voted to leave the EU so we could take control of our own laws. James asked for just one European law that he was excited to repeal. And Ashley couldn't name a single one.

The call left James O'Brien with his head in his hands. Picture: LBC

Eventually, Ashley laughed as he said: "The shape of your bananas."

But James responded: "It's not funny, is it? The pound is at the lowest it's been since 1985, you just said "any law" and I'm just asking you to name one.

"We both know that bananas was a lie made up by Boris Johnson. Remind me which side he was on during the Leave campaign.

"What is the law? You know you were going to take short-term economic damage, you knew that all your customers would do as a newly-formed electrician company. Every single customer in the country is going to be potentially worse off than they were before the vote.

"So I'm just wondering what those laws are that you won't have to obey any more that made you vote for this short-term economic hit.

"Can you name one?"

Ashley's response: "I wouldn't be able to, no."