James O'Brien's Stark Warning About Boris Johnson's Motivations

18 July 2019, 20:19 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 20:24

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson doesn't care about any of us, all he cares about is becoming the twentieth name on the Eton honours board.

On the day following the final Conservative Party leadership hustings, James O'Brien told LBC listeners his views.

James asked his listeners "what the hell" they think is going on?

He said that at the hustings Boris Johnson has "one major priority," explaining to the "Conservative Party faithful" why a no-deal Brexit is not the disaster numerous experts have warned it will be.

James played a clip of the Tory leadership hopeful at the hustings, where he claimed no-deal Brexit would not affect Mars bars or Christmas dinners.

Mr Johnson speaks at the Tory leadership hustings
Mr Johnson speaks at the Tory leadership hustings. Picture: ITN

Hesitantly, James said: "I think it's too late, think we're coming out with no-deal. I hope we're not, I know they're on manoeuvres still. "

James said he thought Boris Johnson's speech at the hustings made it clear that "Johnson knows" adding that "he doesn't care."

He said: "Because he will be Prime Minister, he will be the twentieth name to appear on the mahogany honours board at Eton College, and that is all he has cared about since he was 13."

"He doesn't care about you, he doesn't care about your children, he doesn't care about your job, or your income, or your rent or your mortgage, or your health, or your diet, or your access to medical supplies.

"He doesn't care about any of us, he cares only, and exclusively, about being the twentieth name on a mahogany honours board, at Eton College.

"And he's going to be, and the price will be paid by all of us."

Watch the whole monologue in the video at the top of the page.

