James O'Brien: Testing fiasco in Covid hotspots 'failure of political leadership'

By Seán Hickey

James O'Brien branded the news that people in England's top ten coronavirus hotspots have no access to testing 'an epic and unprecedented failure of political leadership.'

LBC's Westminster correspondent Ben Kentish exclusively revealed that in England's top ten coronavirus hotspots there is no available NHS testing, causing a storm.

"This is an epic and unprecedented failure of political leadership," James O'Brien said.

He added that "the absence of clarity and leadership has been almost unbelievable in terms of scope and quantity."

James noted the abundance of scandals during the coronavirus crisis might be leading to the message of Ben Kentish's exclusive not getting the exposure it deserves.

"Stories which would have stopped the traffic in normal times are just part of an ongoing process during this absurd period," he observed.

James went on to express the view that controversies throughout the crisis "dilute the impact of the latest milestone."

