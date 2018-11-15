Leave Voter Breaks Into Tears As He Apologises For Backing Brexit

15 November 2018, 11:30 | Updated: 15 November 2018, 11:32

This is the remarkable moment a Leave voter cried live on air after admitting to James O'Brien he was wrong to back Brexit.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Work & Pensions Secretary Esther McVey have resigned, saying they can't vote for Theresa May's EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Bill called James O'Brien to admit that he was wrong to vote Leave during the EU Referendum.

And he sobbed as he asked: "What have I done to my country? I'm so sorry."

But James told him: "Bill, there's 17.4million people. You can't take all the blame on your own shoulders.

"Look at the effort. These people are billionaires. They own The Ritz, they own the Daily Telegraph.

"They wouldn't have spent all that money and put all that effort into trying to act against your own interests if they didn't think it was plausible.

James got angry listening to Bill blamed himself
James got angry listening to Bill blamed himself. Picture: LBC

"I'm not going to let you blame yourself, Bill. No.

"Blame them, Bill, blame them. Do not blame yourself. Don't be sorry, be angry. And if you're not angry yet, I'll be angry on your behalf.

"That right there is why I've been doing what I've been doing for the last two and a half years."

Listeners were so touched by Bill's call.

