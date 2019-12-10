Leeds General: editor who broke story tells James O'Brien how he discovered the truth

10 December 2019, 14:29 | Updated: 10 December 2019, 14:52

Yorkshire Post editor tells James O'Brien how he discovered the truth about 4 year old Jack Williment-Barr lying on the floor at Leeds General and the dangers of internet sources.

Editor James Mitchinson received a letter from a reader Margaret pointing to a Facebook post by someone called Cherie which entirely rejected the reports that Jack was being treated on a pile of coats, saying the photograph was fake.

Cherie had said that she has a "good friend" who works at the hospital who said "it simply isn't true."

James said: "She's taken an unknown Facebook account ahead of you."

Mr Mitchinson said whatever compels those to peddle untruths, such as that Matt Hancock's aide had been punched, is not as frightening as "the impact it has on the Margarets of this world."

"I think the Margarets of this world shouldn't be expected to spot bot accounts in the same way you and I might be able to. British society, our democracy, is in peril at the moment and I put a Tweet out this morning saying 'Trust is in a tangle with evil and evil is winning'," he said.

James Mitchinson then went through how he confirmed the truth.

James O'Brien lamented the state of things where people, who cannot know the truth of a situation, "can set themselves up as rivals" to those that actually know.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Caller hangs up on Maajid Nawaz after being challenged on anti-Semitism

Caller hangs up on Maajid Nawaz after being challenged on anti-Semitism

1 day ago

Margaret Beckett blames the Daily Mail for Labour losing working class voters

Margaret Beckett blames the Daily Mail for Labour losing working class voters

2 days ago

Critic explains why Jo Swinson's answer on gender was "nonsense"

Critic explains why Jo Swinson's interview answers were "actually nonsense"

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Iain Dale Interviews: Jon Ashworth

Iain Dale Interviews: Jon Ashworth

Greenland ice loss will 'expose 400m people to flooding each year'

Jack Merritt: London Bridge terror attack victim's dad on pain of losing son

Andy Roe: Grenfell firefighter who revoked 'stay put' policy is new London Fire Brigade boss