Tory Peer Warns Of "Uncertainty" After Boris Johnson Wins Conservative Leadership Race

23 July 2019, 12:53 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 14:27

Following Boris Johnson's win Tory Peer Michael Heseltine told LBC that he expects "completely unpredictable manoeuvring, with continued uncertainty" between now and Christmas.

Following the election of Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party, and the next Prime Minister, James O'Brien asked Tory Peer, Lord Heseltine what he thought would happen "between now and Christmas?"

Lord Heseltine said he thought we were in for a "period of completely unpredictable manoeuvring, with continued uncertainty."

He told James that the "damage will flow from that."

The former Deputy Prime Minister said he couldn't see a resolution to it, and that "nobody can believe that anyone can win a general election."

James O'Brien was speaking to Lord Heseltine
James O'Brien was speaking to Lord Heseltine. Picture: LBC

Lord Heseltine warned that the "threat that is very real" is "instability" and a "government without a majority, unable to command the Commons."

He said he thought the "sensible" alternative was to "have a re-run of the Brexit referendum."

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page, or click here to find out more about Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister.

