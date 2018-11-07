The Midterm Results Might Be Perfect For Donald Trump, Says James O'Brien

The midterm results may have just increased Donald Trump's chances of winning the 2020 US election, James O'Brien said.

The Democrats took control of the House of Representatives during yesterday's midterms, while the Republicans kept hold of the Senate.

With laws needing approval from both houses to be passed, it leaves means the next two years could be stuck in a stalemate, with the Democrats voting down all of Trump's bills.

But James O'Brien believes that may actually play perfectly into Donald Trump's plans.

James O'Brien believes the midterm result is perfect for Donald Trump. Picture: LBC / PA

Speaking to LBC's US Correspondent Simon Marks, James said: "He probably won't mind [losing the House of Representatives].

"He doesn't really like doing governing in the boring, detailed sense of the word. He loves being on the road, talking to cheering crowds.

"So if you're saying that legislatively, the Presidency is over, he'd probably say 'Great, I'll go and do rallies for two years'. And that increases his chances of winning in 2020.

"He now gets to spend two years campaigning and doing rallies. And every time it's pointed out that he hasn't done anything he promised he'd achieve, he can blame it all on Congress."

Simon agreed, pointing out that President Trump can now stop talking about Hillary Clinton and start talking about Nancy Pelosi, the most likely candidate to be the Speaker.