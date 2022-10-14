Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

14 October 2022, 12:57

James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM
Credit: LBC/Alamy. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“Even ministers touring the studios don't seem persuasive or persuaded”, says James O’Brien, as he reflects on the performance of Liz Truss and the government so far in this ruthless monologue.

James O’Brien delivered a razor-sharp analysis today of the government’s current situation.

In his ruthless monologue, he also explained that support for Liz Truss was diminishing within multiple camps, listing the “Conservative commentators, front pages of the Daily Mail, people who brought you Brexit, brought you Boris Johnson, brought you Trussonomics, brought you the steel of the new Iron Lady”.

James also said there were those who watched the “interminable leadership contest without realising or pointing out that what Rishi Sunak was saying was pretty close to evidential and demonstrable whereas what Liz Truss was saying was pretty close to an unevidenced fairytale”.

“Nobody's scarf is knotted so tightly around their neck that they're offering up full-throated, unqualified support for the PM. “Even ministers touring the studios don't seem persuasive or persuaded”, he jabbed.

“Conservative MPs on the record, slightly less than off the record, are veering from furious indignation to complete dismay. Some of the language being used, I’m sorry I’m going to use that word again…is actually unprecedented.”

James went on: “One thing I’d say about Liz Truss’ premiership so far, is what will happen and what should happen have rarely been further apart.

“Usually you expect the weight of evidence or expertise to have at least some bearing upon the course that a politician would plot.”

James shared an analogy for Liz Truss’ repeated responses to questions on the cost of living crisis and the “ludicrous mini-budget” put forward by former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

He said: “Her response was ‘We’ve also spent a ton of money on helping people with their energy bills.’”

“It would be a bit like coming home to your wife or your husband having bought a Lamborghini and they say, ‘How on earth are we going to pay for this?’, and you say ‘Don’t worry, I’ve also bought a Porsche’”, he mused.

He criticised Liz Truss’ leadership, saying: “We now know that there is a very curious mix here of stubbornness and smugness”.

