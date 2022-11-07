James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

"We’re taking far fewer asylum seekers than we’ve ever done, yet they have to say it’s a crisis” says this James O’Brien caller, who believes that the language from the government is misleading people about migration.

A caller told James O’Brien during his show today that the attitude towards migrants is worsening because of the government’s own rhetoric.

James O’Brien began unpacking the cause during a monologue before his caller, stating that “radicalisation happened, I believe in this country in 2022…in household name newspapers, it happened on national television and radio, it happened in plain sight.”

This was in response to the Dover attack, where Andrew Leak, 66, threw petrol bombs at a migrant processing centre, which resulted in two people sustaining injuries.

Mansour in Romford, said: "Sadly radicalisation is almost in this case, the Dover bomber, is becoming normalisation [sic]...there will always be radicalisation."

He continued: “In 2002…government statistics showed that there were 106,000 asylum applications. In 2021, around half - 56,000 - but apparently there’s a crisis now?”

“And we still do a fraction of what other countries in Europe do, I think we’re around 19th in Europe for per capita”, James pointed out.

“Exactly”, Mansour agreed. “We’re taking far fewer asylum seekers than we’ve ever done yet they have to say it’s a crisis.”

The caller continued: “The government has to publish these statistics but they don’t actually say to Parliament. They say there’s an ‘invasion’ when the numbers are in half.

“Then you’re allowed to think this in public, think well I’m allowed to think that there’s an invasion because my Home Secretary who under her own rules, wouldn’t have even been allowed in the country, her parents wouldn’t have been allowed in the country but she’s pedalling it because she wants to stay in power”, Mansour explained.

The Home Secretary Suella Braverman has come under fire for describing an “invasion” on the southern coast in reference to migrants crossing the Channel.

There have been around 40,000 people crossing the channel this year.

“Why on earth would Suella Braverman the Home Secretary deploy precisely the language of exactly the extreme right-wing terrorist ideology that prompted this man to launch firebombs at the Western Jet Foil site in Kent last Sunday?”, James wondered in his monologue earlier.

He added that the incident occurred “a week and a day ago”, but now “a week and a day later, everyone’s looking the other way”.

Both the call and the monologue generated a strong reaction on Twitter.

