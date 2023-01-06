James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

By LBC

By the end of his monologue, James O'Brien felt satisfied that he had concluded the driving force behind hatred towards Prince Harry amid book backlash.

In writing his book, “Harry... hasn’t just come along with a mirror, he’s come along with a magnifying glass as well", says James, citing this as the reason for the public outcry.

James O’Brien broke down the reasons why he believes the public has directed so much hatred and anger at Prince Harry.

He said: “I think Harry has achieved clarity” and that the Duke has held up a “magnifying glass”, exposing what is going on behind closed doors - much to the disdain of their opposers.

James suggested that much of the public feels that “it's perfectly normal to have a human being in a golden carriage, wearing diamonds, going to the place that we call the seat of democracy... It’s all perfectly normal to be wearing ostrich feathers”, he added.

He went on: “It’s perfectly normal that the bloke everyone preferred 10 years ago gets consigned to a lifetime of obscurity, becoming a latter-day Princess Margaret, while the bloke everyone always thought was a bit of a wet blanket ends up King!”

He continued: “Harry - whether he realises it or not - hasn’t just come along with a mirror, he’s come along with a magnifying glass as well.

“A lot of people are looking at it, their first instinct is to think ‘this is nuts…why am I curtsying this crackpot business’, and then they hate that.”

The radio presenter said they are then left “questioning the reality” in which they live, before feeling “cross” and developing a “let’s shoot the messenger” mentality.

James said: “Here's the bloke with the magnifying glass making me look at the thing that I am part of, made me feel a little bit silly, so refuse to feel silly, therefore I'll feel cross.

“If I can feel cross enough, I’ll stop feeling silly, and here is the person I'm going to get cross with - and if not him then his wife.”

James’ comments come after a series of bombshell revelations were leaked from Prince Harry’s book, Spare. It was due to launch on 10 January but copies have already been discovered in Spain.

Referring to an alleged fight between the two brothers mentioned in the book, James asked listeners: “Why would you be comfortable with Prince William trying to attack Prince Harry but not comfortable with Prince Harry attacking Prince William?

“How does that work? It is okay for the heir to hit the spare but not for the spare to hit the heir?” he probed.

