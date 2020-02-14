James O'Brien tells Remainers: Don't blame Colin, blame the leaders he believed

14 February 2020, 12:10

A Brexiter has been ridiculed on social media for complaining about a queue at an airport in Amsterdam. But James O'Brien told people to be angry with the leaders, not the people who believed them.

Colin Browing, who labels himself as a Brexiteer, tweeted a picture of himself stuck in the passport queue at Schipol Airport with the caption: "Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport. 55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue. This isn’t the Brexit I voted for."

He quickly became one of the leading trending topics on Twitter as Remainers tore into him.

But speaking on his LBC show, James O'Brien told people to leave him alone.

He said: "It's too late to change our minds about Brexit. It's absolutely finished, done with, over. Reality is now beginning to bite, whether you're a former employee of Norton Motorcycles, whether you're working for Honda in Swindon or whether you're standing in queues that you didn't have to stand in last year.

"It's all coming home to roost. So blame the people who sold it, not the people that bought it.

"In order to make sure that we don't get fooled again, you've got to go after the people who fooled you last time, not the people who got fooled.

James O'Brien told Remainers to leave Colin alone
James O'Brien told Remainers to leave Colin alone. Picture: LBC / Twitter

"That's going to be my most important message for the next couple of years.

"Don't laugh at Colin. Get angry with the people who Colin, through no fault of his own, believed."

Watch his full monologue at the top of the page.

