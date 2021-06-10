James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait

By Sam Sholli

James O'Brien has told LBC listeners how many students at an Oxford University college voted to remove a portrait of the Queen from their common room.

The LBC host told listeners the number after the story received national media coverage yesterday.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has criticised the outcome for the students' vote as being "simply absurd".

James told LBC listeners that it was 10 students at the college that voted to take down the portrait.

He then counted up to the figure to demonstrate to listeners 'how few' votes there were.

James then sarcastically said: "But don't forget to get angry about it, because if you're not angry you might start noticing what's going under your nose."

There were 10 students who voted for removing the portrait while voted two against and five abstained.

READ MORE: Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien

READ MORE: Nick Ferrari hits out at plans to remove portrait of the Queen from Oxford University