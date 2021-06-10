James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait

10 June 2021, 11:41

By Sam Sholli

James O'Brien has told LBC listeners how many students at an Oxford University college voted to remove a portrait of the Queen from their common room.

The LBC host told listeners the number after the story received national media coverage yesterday.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has criticised the outcome for the students' vote as being "simply absurd".

James told LBC listeners that it was 10 students at the college that voted to take down the portrait.

He then counted up to the figure to demonstrate to listeners 'how few' votes there were.

James then sarcastically said: "But don't forget to get angry about it, because if you're not angry you might start noticing what's going under your nose."

There were 10 students who voted for removing the portrait while voted two against and five abstained.

READ MORE: Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien
READ MORE: Nick Ferrari hits out at plans to remove portrait of the Queen from Oxford University

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien
James was speaking to the NHS district nurse

Nurse lays bare the shocking levels of abuse she has received while trying to work
James challenged the caller over his comments

James O'Brien challenges caller who thinks footballers taking the knee has 'gone on long enough'
James O'Brien's message to 'cultists' who avoid questioning of Matt Hancock conduct

James O'Brien's message to 'cultists' who avoid questioning of Matt Hancock conduct
James O'Brien proves Hancock directly contradicts himself over care homes

James O'Brien proves Hancock directly contradicts himself over care homes
Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz destroys Tony Blair's proposal for domestic vaccine passports

Maajid Nawaz destroys Tony Blair's proposal for domestic vaccine passports

3 days ago

Excess vaccines should be given to 'countries that need it' rather than kids, expert insists

Excess vaccines should be given to 'countries that need it' rather than kids, expert insists

5 days ago

'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying

'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

An independent commission was set up to decide the future of the controversial statue after last year's Black Lives Matter protests

Oxford students could get compensation over Cecil Rhodes lecturer strikes
Matt Hancock hit back at Dominic Cummings

Matt Hancock tells MPs: 'I have no idea why Cummings has a problem with me'
Maya Forstater has won her appeal against an employment tribunal

Maya Forstater: woman who lost job over gender tweets wins employment tribunal appeal
The 23-year-old used the bank card multiple times at a hospital vending machine.

Covid-19 ward assistant used dead patient's card to buy sweets and fizzy drinks
Around nine in 10 girls reported incidents of sexist name-calling.

Sexual harassment 'normalised' for children in school, says Ofsted report
The Queen was presented the rose by RHS president Keith Weed

Queen presented with rose to mark what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday
Matt Hancock is facing MPs over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic

As it happened: Hancock says 'another pathogen like Covid will happen within 100 years'
The BBFC has explained how swearing affects film classifications in a new guide for parents

'Mild' swearing allowed in PG films as censors publish first guide for parents
'Why wasn't more done?': Nick Ferrari grills International Trade Minister

'Why wasn't more done?': Nick Ferrari grills International Trade Minister over NI Protocol
Cancer crisis: 'I'm fearful for my own life', caller tells Eddie Mair

Cancer Crisis: 'I'm fearful for my own life', caller tells Eddie Mair