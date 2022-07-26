James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

26 July 2022, 12:12 | Updated: 26 July 2022, 12:27

By Seán Hickey

Right-wing newspapers are 'a machine of malevolence' that keep 'spewing up' new Prime Ministers, only for them to be kicked out of office 18 months later, according to James O'Brien.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak went head-to-head in a Conservative leadership debate on Monday night, as Tory members gear up to vote for the UK's next Prime Minister.

James O'Brien was reflecting on the spectacle when it dawned on him that the UK was about to have its fourth Prime Minister in six years.

He then looked at how each of the previous three left office.

"Cameron, got rid of by his colleagues, Theresa May, got rid of by her colleagues, Boris Johnson, got rid of by his colleagues." He argued that Liz Truss, who is tipped to become the next Prime Minister "doesn't have the support of many of her colleagues."

"Right-wing newspapers have given us three – soon to be four – Conservative Prime Ministers they insisted were incredible. They've not lasted ten minutes before being turned on by their own colleagues."

James went on to attack the media which he sees, act as kingmakers in British democracy.

"It is a machine of malevolence that keeps spewing up another leader, fated and championed by toxic right-wing newspapers and then stabbed in the back 18 months later by their own colleagues while the country teeters on a whole manner of disasters!"

Citing the crises in the NHS and on British borders, James offered a suggestion as to why the media have no issue with a state of flux coming from Number 10.

"Maybe they all quite like us all running around like lemmings."

James ended his point by suggesting that Liz Truss will be no different to those who came before her, stating that she'll either lose a general election, or be ousted soon after winning one.

