James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

30 January 2023, 12:50 | Updated: 30 January 2023, 13:19

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Following Nadhim Zahawi’s tax row, James O’Brien attempted to unpack why the promise of a government with “integrity, professionalism, and accountability” promised by Rishi Sunak has not been fully upheld.

James O’Brien was left questioning why Rishi Sunak “has not managed to break with the sleaze of the Boris Johnson era”.

“When he talked about professionalism, accountability and integrity I thought he was almost telling us…’You’ve no idea how hard I’ve found it to be complicit really in the most utter corruption of British politics.’

James reminded listeners that Mr Sunak had “not just been watching it” but had also “been living next door to the man” as Chancellor, and that it must have been “unbearable being hitched to this bandwagon of bloviating horror show” of partygate and other scandals.

Read more: Sunak allies vow new 'zero-tolerance' toward errant ministers as friends of Zahawi bemoan 'no fair trial'

Referring back to the “integrity, professionalism, and accountability” promised by Rishi Sunak when he replaced Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, James asked why he set out that “triumvirate of ambitions unless you were deliberately and consciously saying to the population, ‘I’m not having any of that’”.

This monologue came after the Prime Minister sacked Nadhim Zahawi as Conservative Party chairman following the row over his taxes.

Read more: Rishi Sunak sacks Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman after multi-million pound tax row

“Patriotic optimism takes you to the strangest places” James mused, adding his hope lasted only for that day as Mr Sunak promptly hired Suella Braveman who had just been sacked six days prior by Liz Truss for breaching the ministerial code.

He suggested that the Prime Minister must have struck a deal “to get the top job” as “politics is a dirty business”.
James said people could call him “naive…silly…foolish…idealistic” but that he “honestly thought” Rishi Sunak was moving on from the “swamp” of “sleaze” and scandals under Mr Johnson.

Read more: James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

“The alternative was Johnson having another swing at the leadership and God knows where that would have led us. But you can’t hold onto that anymore because…Nadhim Zahawi”, James said.

“The reasons given for getting rid of Nadhim Zahawi are the same reasons that Liz Truss had for getting rid of Suella Braverman”, he mused.

“Why has Rishi Sunak not detached himself from the dodginess and sleaze of Boris Johnson’s regime?” James asked again.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'

‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says

Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal

James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

James O'Brien

James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O'Brien weighs in on govts suggestion to lessen impact of school strikes

James O'Brien shocked by government's suggestion on how to limit the impact of striking school staff

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

Home Secretary is 'impervious'

LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor

James O'Brien

'The hangover' of Brexit is setting in as rest of Europe 'watches through their fingers', says caller in Belgium

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

‘Politicians can’t tell us the truth’ about impact of Brexit, says straight-talking James O’Brien

James O’Brien: Politicians 'can’t admit' NHS crisis because it would reveal Brexit failure

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

'It's not free money!': Caller says proposed disability policy is 'grossly offensive'

Carer tells James O'Brien the proposed disability benefit policy is 'grossly offensive'

James

James O'Brien calls out 'unhinged hatred' behind misrepresentation of Prince Harry's Taliban kills

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

James O'Briens 5 HUGE pledges

In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

1 day ago

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

JD Sports has suffered a data breach

JD Sports cyber attack may have exposed bank details of ten million customers

Eva Green arriving in London's High Court today to give evidence over failed sci-fi movie

Bond girl Eva Green was a 'diva' who 'would rather eat tumours' then make doomed sci-fi film, High Court hears
The burglars in the home

Gang ransacked £200,000 of jewellery and guns from home while forcing woman to lie on the ground as girl, 5, slept upstairs
Nathan has not been seen since the evening of January 21

Police search for Londoner, 32, missing for over a week after disappearing 'on way to party'
Lent and Easter are Christian terms set to be cancelled by LSE in a bid to be more “international”.

Lent and Easter cancelled by 'woke' UK university in drive to abolish Christian calendar terminology
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to a staff member during his tour of University Hospital of North Tees, as part of his visit to County Durham.

Rishi Sunak says there is 'magic wand' to solve NHS pay dispute

Police said concerns were raised regarding a female using an e scooter to transport a young child on a daily basis. @GlosPolSpecOps

Police branded 'flipping daft' after seizing e-scooter from woman travelling at 3mph with toddler
Paul Burrell has revealed he is battling cancer

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, 64, breaks down in tears as he reveals cancer diagnosis
Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says