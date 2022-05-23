Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

By James Bickerton

Students at Winchester College, the £33,990 per year public school attended by Rishi Sunak, had "no idea" what life is like for the rest of the country, according to a former employee.

The caller was taking part in discussion on James O'Brien's LBC show about whether Rishi Sunak's personal wealth means he doesn't understand the cost of living crisis.

She said: "I worked at the school Rishi Sunak was at.

"The boys were delightful. They were everything you'd want in a young person apart from one thing.

"They had no idea what went on outside of their bubble.

"They had no perception that life was different for 98% of the population.

"It seems having no perception what an extra £20 a week would mean to somebody is the absolute crux of the matter."

Last week Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty entered the Sunday Times Rich List, making the Chancellor the first British politician to make the cut.

Mr Sunak is reported to have spent £500,000 of taxpayers money on focus groups and polls to see how his image might be healed in the eyes of the electorate.

However, the caller did say Winchester College has been trying to become more inclusive in recent years.

She added: "I think there has been a change of emphasis at the school now.

"I think it really has opened up more to understanding not everybody follows the path from birth onwards which allows them almost to be untouched."

