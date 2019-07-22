Exclusive

Rory Stewart Tells James O'Brien Why He Could Never Serve Under Boris Johnson

This is Rory Stewart's powerful explanation of why he could never work under Boris Johnson.

The Foreign Aid Secretary will leave his post this week when Boris Johnson takes over, saying he could not serve under the new Prime Minister.

Sitting down for an hour-long interview with the Conservative MP, James O'Brien asked him whether he thinks Boris Johnson is a dangerous.

The Foreign Aid Secretary paused for 11 seconds before eventually saying: "I think the danger is the lack of detail, the lack of anything particular. It's the vagueness, the abstraction, the blandness of it that worries me.

"I literally don't know what happens on the 31st October. I can't plot his path.

"My mind works by trying to do a little decision tree. I don't see how he can get no-deal through parliament. I don't see how he can deliver something that can simultaneously please Amber Rudd and Mark Francois. I don't get it.

"He's not dangerous in the sense that he is a 1930s figure. It's just that I don't get him. He's just not my kind of person."

