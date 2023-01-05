'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien responds to Rishi Sunak's New Year speech, telling listeners he's a "puff of smoke" with "nothing" to him.

James O'Brien shared his thoughts after the Prime Minister stood at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Wednesday and delivered a speech including five pledges for Britain.

Laying out his objectives, Rishi Sunak will set out to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists, and “stop the boats” over the coming year.

James started by breaking down Mr.Sunak's pledges.

He said: "He wants to half inflation, which is not a million miles away from what The Bank of England says is going to happen anyway.

"So it's a bit like me saying i'm going to make five pledges to you and the first pledge is I will have a 1.2 million listeners this year on this radio programme."

James joked: "Could be menacing for a penancing there or cruising for a bruising on that one.

"Do you see what I mean though, pledge number one is an odd pledge."

James later labeled Rishi Sunak a "puff of smoke" with "nothing" to him.

He said: "He's like an AI politician or supply teacher trying too hard to be cool, or Will from The Inbetweeners."

