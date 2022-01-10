James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

10 January 2022, 14:36

By Seán Hickey

James O'Brien set out the ground rules for callers planning to share their views on mandatory Covid vaccination.

As calls grow to delay the imposition of vaccine mandates for NHS staff and IKEA made headlines for reducing sick pay for unvaccinated employees, James O'Brien hosted a phone-in on the morality of introducing mandatory vaccination.

"I'm very keen to have a conversation on mandatory jabs" he declared, before quickly setting out the ground rules for the conversation.

He told listeners that he didn't want "to have a conversation on antibodies", and warned listeners thinking of phoning in against turning the hour into a conversation on the pandemic.

"I'm sure there are radio stations and radio programmes you can contribute to if you want to have a largely fact-free bunfight about your understanding of science you've never studied, but this is not that programme."

James declared he would not tolerate callers who "regurgitate stuff you've read and not really understood off the internet."

"If you need medical advice, go to the finest medical experts in the field.

If your car breaks down, go to a mechanic. Don't go to your uncle Keith's Facebook page."

Finishing off the statement, he stated: "On this one, I'm not interested in your regurgitations of largely misunderstood propaganda."

The question from James comes amid pressure on the PM

'What is it about Boris Johnson that leads people to suspend the normal rules?'
James came to a revelation after discussing the issue

James O'Brien's revelation after PM accused of 'bodies piled high' comments
'We need oxygen': Cremator in India calls on Boris Johnson for support

'We need oxygen': Cremator in India calls on Boris Johnson for support
The caller spoke to James after the protests

Bizarre James O'Brien call involving a 'gorilla cage' and an anti-lockdown protester
James got to the heart of the Boris and Cummings issue

James O'Brien gets to the heart of claims levelled against the PM
Firms set up by 'Tory cronies' are destroying British companies, says surgeon

Firms set up by 'Tory cronies' are destroying British companies, says surgeon

