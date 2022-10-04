James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

4 October 2022, 14:42

By Hannah Holland

As the Conservative Party Conference takes place in Birmingham, James O’Brien questions whether Tory voters are still standing behind their party.

James O’Brien told listeners: ‘I insist on believing that there are some decent people possessed of political views I find very hard to sympathise with.’

Criticism for the Tory party has escalated following the announcement of the mini budget, a U-turn on the 45p tax plan and Liz Truss’ refusal to commit to increasing benefits.

With Liz Truss’ own MPs openly opposing her plans, James O’Brien asked whether Tory voters are also beginning to turn away from their leader.

‘There must be people who see themselves as Conservatives looking at what’s unfolding in Birmingham and what’s been happening over the last week and feeling a curious combination of despair and befuddlement’, James said.

Continuing, James wondered how the Party have disconnected themselves from Tory parties of the past: 'I want to know how this has happened'.

He asked ‘What has happened to the Conservative Party of Ken Clarke? Michael Heseltine? Even Margaret Thatcher?'

'Even William Hague', he added.

‘What has happened to the Conservative party of Rory Stewart? Of David Gauke? Of Anna Soubry? Of Nick Bolt? What has happened to your party?’, James remarked.

