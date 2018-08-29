Blogger At Centre Of Corbyn ‘Zionist’ Row Calls James O'Brien

Richard in Finchley rang James and revealed he was the person Jeremy Corbyn was referring to in not understanding English irony.

When James asked: "Are you? How do you know?" Richard replied "Because I wrote the blog on Manuel Hassassian."

James asked him if he was the Richard Millett - the Jewish blogger and lawyer, Richard replied: "Yes."

Mr Millett said the Labour leader's comments were racist and "deeply antisemitic", and called for him to apologise.

Richard continued: "I'm the only one he was referring to because I blogged the meeting in Parliament where Palestinian representatives said that the promised land is being paid for by God which in itself is deeply antisemitic.

"What I don't understand is why Labour haven't come out... and explained why they used the word 'English.' Someone has to pin this down."

