Boris Johnson is "taking personal responsibility" for schools... again, says James O'Brien

24 August 2020, 12:16

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien highlighted how Boris Johnson says he's taking "personal control" for a key issue... like he does every month.

Newspapers are reporting today that Boris Johnson "has tried to reassert his grip over education after days of chaos by making a personal plea" to parents to send their children back to school next week.

James O'Brien pointed out: "I know what you're thinking - if he's not in charge, who is?"

He then went through a list of all the times that Boris Johnson has already taken "personal charge" of the key issue - whether it's coronavirus testing, Brexit talks, air bridges and many other things.

James O&squot;Brien pointed out all the times Boris Johnson has "taken personal charge" of an issue
James O'Brien pointed out all the times Boris Johnson has "taken personal charge" of an issue. Picture: LBC / PA

He explained that this isn't accidental, but the stories are placed by the Prime Minister's team because it clearly lands in a focus group.

Watch his remarkable monologue at the top of the page.

