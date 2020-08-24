Boris Johnson is "taking personal responsibility" for schools... again, says James O'Brien

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien highlighted how Boris Johnson says he's taking "personal control" for a key issue... like he does every month.

Newspapers are reporting today that Boris Johnson "has tried to reassert his grip over education after days of chaos by making a personal plea" to parents to send their children back to school next week.

James O'Brien pointed out: "I know what you're thinking - if he's not in charge, who is?"

He then went through a list of all the times that Boris Johnson has already taken "personal charge" of the key issue - whether it's coronavirus testing, Brexit talks, air bridges and many other things.

James O'Brien pointed out all the times Boris Johnson has "taken personal charge" of an issue. Picture: LBC / PA

He explained that this isn't accidental, but the stories are placed by the Prime Minister's team because it clearly lands in a focus group.

