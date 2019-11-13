Boris Johnson's former aide: He's amoral and is not fit to be PM

This former aide to Boris Johnson told James O'Brien he is not fit to be Prime Minister and cannot be trusted on anything.

Nick Boles was a Conservative MP until earlier this year, when he resigned from the party in a row over Brexit.

Having previously worked very closely with the Prime Minister as his Chief of Staff at City Hall, Mr Boles insisted that you can't rely on anything Mr Johnson says.

Speaking on LBC, he said: "Boris has qualities. He has likeability, he's quite fun to be around. I happen to think that he was a good candidate and even a pretty good Mayor of London, because it's not frankly a job that has enormous responsibilities.

"But I think he's totally unfit and unqualified to be Prime Minister.

"And that's partly because he's an entirely amoral figure.

Nick Boles didn't hold back in his criticism of Boris Johnson. Picture: PA / LBC

"And while you're basically Comedian-in-Chief as Mayor of London, maybe that's ok. But it's really not ok when you are leading the nation through one of its most difficult periods.

"The reality is we can't rely on anything he says.

"Nigel Farage has just stood down half of the Brexit Party candidates based on a promise that Boris Johnson supposedly gave in a video about not extending the transition.

"Now we, all of us, have to hope that Boris Johnson is going to betray Nigel Farage just like he's betrayed everybody else in his life."