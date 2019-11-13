Boris Johnson's former aide: He's amoral and is not fit to be PM

13 November 2019, 13:03 | Updated: 13 November 2019, 13:06

This former aide to Boris Johnson told James O'Brien he is not fit to be Prime Minister and cannot be trusted on anything.

Nick Boles was a Conservative MP until earlier this year, when he resigned from the party in a row over Brexit.

Having previously worked very closely with the Prime Minister as his Chief of Staff at City Hall, Mr Boles insisted that you can't rely on anything Mr Johnson says.

Speaking on LBC, he said: "Boris has qualities. He has likeability, he's quite fun to be around. I happen to think that he was a good candidate and even a pretty good Mayor of London, because it's not frankly a job that has enormous responsibilities.

"But I think he's totally unfit and unqualified to be Prime Minister.

"And that's partly because he's an entirely amoral figure.

Nick Boles didn't hold back in his criticism of Boris Johnson
Nick Boles didn't hold back in his criticism of Boris Johnson. Picture: PA / LBC

"And while you're basically Comedian-in-Chief as Mayor of London, maybe that's ok. But it's really not ok when you are leading the nation through one of its most difficult periods.

"The reality is we can't rely on anything he says.

"Nigel Farage has just stood down half of the Brexit Party candidates based on a promise that Boris Johnson supposedly gave in a video about not extending the transition.

"Now we, all of us, have to hope that Boris Johnson is going to betray Nigel Farage just like he's betrayed everybody else in his life."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Caller's impressions of politicians leaves Maajid Nawaz in hysterics

Caller's impressions of politicians leaves Maajid Nawaz in hysterics

4 days ago

Brexit Party MEP thinks Tories should stand down for them in 150 seats

Brexit Party MEP thinks Tories should stand down for them in 150 seats

4 days ago

Two Labour callers disagree over whether they'd back a 'Remain Alliance'

Two Labour callers disagree over whether they'd back a 'Remain Alliance'

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Eddie Mair's Election Call with Dominic Grieve

Eddie Mair's Election Call with Dominic Grieve

Olivia Colman criticised the press for their treatment of Harry and Meghan

Press treatment of Harry and Meghan is "evil", Olivia Colman says
This caller's story is so heartbreaking LBC listeners offer to help

This caller's story is so heartbreaking LBC listeners offer to help
Jeremy Corbyn said he'd prefer if al-Badhdadi wasn't killed

Jeremy Corbyn: It would have been right to arrest IS leader, not kill him