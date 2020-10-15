Brewery owner tells James O'Brien of how Covid is 'crushing' his business

15 October 2020, 14:12

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller told LBC's James O'Brien of the enormous economic hardship his business has suffered during the Covid crisis.

John from Huddersfield, who co-owns a brewery with his brother-in-law, called into LBC on the day after the UK yesterday reported another 19,724 cases of Covid-19 and a further 137 deaths.

The exchange also took place after Boris Johnson this week introduced a new three tier lockdown system in a bid to tackle local outbreaks of coronavirus.

Speaking of the financial impact of the Covid crisis on his business, John told James O'Brien: "It has been horrendous.

"Yes, OK, we've changed from selling to pubs to selling direct to customers through our website. But that makes up nowhere near what we were doing before.

"I've got my life savings in this company, and before lockdown we were growing at 60% which was just incredible. We were on to do big things and [the Covid crisis] has just crushed us."

Later on during his conversation with James, the caller added: "The worst bit about it is we have pub landladies and landlords that ring us. They're crying on the phone. They don't know what do.

"We're trying to help them but we can't help ourselves, and there's no answer to any of it."

When asked by James what the best-case scenario for him would be going forward, John said: "Really we need the pubs to have normal opening again and obviously that's not going to happen anytime soon. But we've just got to keep changing with the times.

He added: "We won't give up and we want to be there for those pubs that can re-open on the other side.

"As hard as it is for us, we want to be there for the people who are going through hell at the moment..."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'Herd immunity is a myth in the context of Covid,' James O'Brien warns

'Herd immunity is a myth in the context of Covid,' James O'Brien warns caller
Baffled caller confused over which three-tier lockdown rules to follow

Baffled caller confused over which three-tier lockdown rules to follow
James had strong words for those who deny the impact of coronavirus

James O'Brien brands Covid deniers 'absolute clowns' after caller's moving tale
James O'Brien caller breaks down why people go down QAnon rabbit hole

James O'Brien caller explains why increasing numbers believe in QAnon conspiracy theory
James O'Brien: "The Remain campaign was run in an idiotic way"

James O'Brien: "The Remain campaign was run in an idiotic way"
'Sadiq Khan is running TfL into the ground' - Shaun Bailey responds to London cycle lane closure

'Sadiq Khan is running TfL into the ground,' Shaun Bailey tells LBC

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz backs sanctions against China for Uighur atrocities

Maajid Nawaz backs sanctions against China for Uighur atrocities

3 days ago

Caller pleads with nation to wear face coverings in public

Caller pleads with nation to wear face coverings in public

5 days ago

'Chemotherapy was like a holiday': Shielding cancer patient tells LBC of isolation

'Chemotherapy was like a holiday': Shielding cancer patient tells LBC of isolation

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

This year's Remembrance Sunday event will be a limited celebration

Public banned from cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday due to covid
The new test could replace existing testing methods

Oxford University scientists develop five-minute covid test

London will move to 'tier two'

London to enter Tier 2 of covid restrictions from midnight on Friday
Further restrictions will come into effect on Saturday

Nickie Aiken MP shares her 'major concerns' on tier 2 restrictions for London
The Queen is carrying out her first public appearance outside her home since the pandemic took hold

The Queen steps out for first public engagement outside home since start of pandemic
Some areas of the country are now facing different restrictions

What are the three teir lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?
London will be placed under tier two of the restrictions

Coronavirus LIVE: Local lockdowns to 'support the economy' as London moves to high tier
gym

Armed police fine Merseyside gym owner after he refused to close under tier 3 rules
London tier 2 restrictions will begin from Friday at midnight

When does London's tier two lockdown start and what are the new restrictions?
This is your chance to put your questions to the Mayor of London

Speak to Sadiq - Mayor of London answers your questions