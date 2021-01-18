'Yes the bulk of the fishing industry voted for Brexit but it's the terms we have to work under now'

By EJ Ward

Fish suppliers haven driven their lorries to Downing Street - after threatening to dump their catch at Whitehall in protest against new Brexit trading arrangements.

Mark Moore from the Dartmouth Crab Company has three lorries taking part in a Whitehall protest against new Brexit trading arrangements.

Speaking to LBC's James O'Brien the crab company owner said he had three lorries taking part in a protest in the centre of London.

"Yes the bulk of the fishing industry voted for Brexit but it's the terms we have to work under now," he admitted.

He added that the "terms we have to work under now are so difficult."

Mr Moore said the current situation was "almost unworkable."

Calling for change he told James the fishing industry was "spiralling downwards."

There have been a number of problems this month, including boats landing in Denmark to get around new rules.

Pictures on social media show dozens of vehicles driving through the centre of London.

More to follow