Brexiter Hangs Up On James O'Brien When He Asks For Logical Reason For Leaving

4 April 2019, 13:18

This is what happened when James O'Brien asked this leave voter to give him a logical reason for Brexit.

Mark called in to say that he wants to leave the European Union because he doesn't like it and disapproves of the idea of someone else telling us what to do.

But James explained that we are in the EU, helping to decide what direction it takes, so we're obviously not taking rules from anyone else.

And when he asked for some logic, Mark simply hung up on him.

The moment Mark hung up on James O'Brien
The moment Mark hung up on James O'Brien. Picture: LBC

Mark said: "I don't like the thought of the EU. I don't think that the EU respects other people's country and values that are specific to them.

"I was speaking to someone in Vienna who was saying they don't feel that their values and our values are aligned."

James told him: "Your reasons for not wanting another referendum so far is that you don't like the thought of the European Union because you met someone in Austria who said something."

After Mark had another couple of goes at saying why he doesn't like the EU, James told him: "If we are members of the European Commission, if we elect MEPs to the European Parliament, we are an integral part of the rule-making process.

"If we want a free trade agreement with that block, we must abide by almost all of those rules and you are saying that we must now be more independent and/or free by surrendering our right to help make the rules that we have to obey.

"I was wondering if you could take me through the logic in that."

What followed was the tell-tale click of the phone-line.

It's a terrific listen - watch the call in full at the top of the page

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock

4 days ago

Tory MP Richard Drax admitted he would not be surprised if Theresa May resigned at the beginning of next week

Tory MP Says He Would Not be Surprised If May Resigns Next Week

4 days ago

Andrew Rosindell took LBC listeners' calls on Wednesday afternoon

“A No-Deal Brexit Would Kill My Business” LBC Caller Warns Tory Brexiteer MP

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Shami Chakrabarti spoke to Nick Ferrari on Thursday

Brexit: General Election Or Second Referendum “Likely”, Says Shami Chakrabarti

Gareth Southgate dedicates OBE to England football team

A video of soldiers firing at a Jeremy Corbyn poster sparked a huge LBC row

“You’re A Moron!” Caller Loses It During Row Over Jeremy Corbyn Target Video

Tesla shares in reverse as production woes weigh

Family discovers hidden camera livestreaming in Airbnb

'Rogue' Philip Hammond at odds with ministers over second EU referendum