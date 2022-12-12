James O’Brien schools caller who claims 'self-entitled' Brits should use 'common sense' to battle snow

By Hannah Holland

James O'Brien snapped back when Graham in Belfast claimed Brits have a "self-centred self-entitlement" and implied that using "common sense" is the answer to driving through a motorway covered in snow.

After James quizzed listeners on where "we go wrong" when dealing with snowy weather, Graham said Brits possess a "self-centred self-entitlement" that prevents them from tackling difficult conditions themselves.

Graham claimed that "everybody is nursed from the cradle to the grave", before branding the issue "the death of common sense".

James inquired: "So what would you do if the motorway was covered in snow? How would you fix that?"

"Common sense", Graham responded, prompting James to mockingly ask: "So how you gonna’ drive down an icy motorway using common sense?"

Graham claimed that Brits are "reactive" instead of "proactive" before adding that preparations should be in place days before the snow hits to ensure railways and roads can still function.

"But that’s entitlement", James snapped back, before adding: “you’re expecting someone else to look after you!"

