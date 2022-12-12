James O’Brien schools caller who claims 'self-entitled' Brits should use 'common sense' to battle snow

12 December 2022, 14:50

By Hannah Holland

James O'Brien snapped back when Graham in Belfast claimed Brits have a "self-centred self-entitlement" and implied that using "common sense" is the answer to driving through a motorway covered in snow.

After James quizzed listeners on where "we go wrong" when dealing with snowy weather, Graham said Brits possess a "self-centred self-entitlement" that prevents them from tackling difficult conditions themselves.

Graham claimed that "everybody is nursed from the cradle to the grave", before branding the issue "the death of common sense".

James inquired: "So what would you do if the motorway was covered in snow? How would you fix that?"

"Common sense", Graham responded, prompting James to mockingly ask: "So how you gonna’ drive down an icy motorway using common sense?"

Graham claimed that Brits are "reactive" instead of "proactive" before adding that preparations should be in place days before the snow hits to ensure railways and roads can still function.

"But that’s entitlement", James snapped back, before adding: “you’re expecting someone else to look after you!"

READ MORE: James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate with nurses

READ MORE: Tube snow chaos: Delays on almost EVERY line as commuters wait an hour to get to platforms

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

If Nicola Sturgeon can sit down with the RCN and avert strikes, why can't Rishi Sunak?

James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate with nurses

Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

x

'Give the nurses what they want!': Pensioner describes hospital epiphany that turned him left-wing

JSO

Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of Sussex-hating newspapers

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

'This rail strike is going nuclear' says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

'This rail strike is going nuclear', says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

James O'Brien praises Keir Starmer’s plan to reform the House of Lords

James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan

James care homes

James O'Brien lambasts Matt Hancock for 'egregious' attempt to evade blame for Covid deaths

James O'Brien 02/12/22

'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes

James 01/12/22

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

NHS

'Do they all deserve a pay rise?': Ex-NHS nurse torn over strikes

Elon Musk: James O’Brien challenges listeners to explain ‘freedom of speech’

'Is freedom of speech just the freedom to lie?' asks James O’Brien

James O'Brien on Christianity

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes ‘hooks’ of social media after Online Safety Bill expands to criminalise harmful content

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

Suella Braverman fails to answer how refugees can get to the UK legally

James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?

Egg Farmer Explains to James O'Brien reason for egg shortage

Egg farmer explains reasons for supermarket egg shortages to James O'Brien

James O'Brien on Scottish Referendum

'How dare you!': James O'Brien scorns government decision to block Scotland's indyref2

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

'How can we trust the PM to fix the NHS' asks James O'Brien after it's revealed Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

James O’Brien critiques opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10,000

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

james gesture

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain

James O'Brien 17/11/22

'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

‘Absolutely crackers’: James O’Brien's instant reaction to the Autumn Statement

James O’Brien's instant reaction to Autumn Statement

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

Jamie Oliver spoke to James O'Brien on LBC today

Jamie Oliver’s Eton Mess protest on Downing St as he slams Boris for child obesity u-turn

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Matt Frei hosts heated debated on racism in the royal family

'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

9 days ago

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Brit who went missing for four days in Kenya prompting manhunt found drinking in pub

The trailer shows a number of previously unreleased images and videos of the couplez

Meghan & Harry make claims of 'institutional gaslighting' as they lash out at royals in latest documentary trailer
St James Park in London covered in snow with a robin

Will we have a white Christmas this year?

Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden will lead emergency cobra meetings today over widespread strikesstrikes.

Emergency Cobra meeting today amid strike chaos, with plans for army and civil servants to cover walkouts
National Grid's Electricity System Operator wing has run four one-hour trials of the so-called demand flexibility service.

Energy firms urge people to turn off their electricity for a couple of hours tonight as snow blankets UK
RMT and Aslef union strike action is set to cause Christmas rail chaos when combined with National Rail engineering works

Christmas getaway chaos: When are train strikes in December and January and what rail networks are affected?
Police have declared an emergency after the shooting

Three people including two police shot dead in ambush in rural Australia

1

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni pays tribute to friend among three killed in Rome bar shooting

wage war

Labour MP Sam Tarry accuses the shadow health secretary of 'waging war' on NHS staff

Nurses and ambulance staff from the NHS

NHS strike dates and times: Why nurses and ambulances are striking this December