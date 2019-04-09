Caller Persuades James O'Brien That Easier Divorce Is A Good Thing

9 April 2019, 11:19 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 11:27

After an announcement that divorce laws will be overhauled to allow couples to split faster, James O'Brien expressed conflicted feelings. However, this caller managed to convinced him why the reforms are a good thing.

Divorce laws in England and Wales are to be overhauled so that couples can split faster and, it is hoped, with less acrimony.

Under current rules, one spouse has to allege adultery or unreasonable behaviour by the other in order for divorce proceedings to start immediately.

Justice Secretary David Gauke has said the changes will help to end the "blame game".

James O'Brien initially expressed conflicted feelings over the reform, revealing that he wasn't sure it was a good thing to make divorce 'easier'.

James soon changed his mind however when caller Louise called up to talk about her coercive relationship which had resulted in marriage.

She revealed that the removal of 'blame culture' in divorce would help to remove the power from the abuser in coercive relationships, which is a good thing.

James O'Brien
Picture: LBC

Louise spoke to James candidly about how she had been in a coercive marriage and that the day she filed for divorce was a "relief".

Although Louise managed to gather the courage to end the marriage, she revealed that "to have that blame taken away" would have made all the difference.

Listen to the revealing call in full above...

