Caller Gets Very Angry When James O'Brien Corrects His Inaccuracies

When this Brexiteer said things that were patently untrue, James O'Brien put him right - and the caller got very angry about it.

James refused to let Clint get away with his inaccuracies and that led to a very tense call during his discussion on Brexit.

After being corrected for the third time, Clint demanded to be heard.

But James told him: "No Clint, you phoned in and said one thing. I pointed out it was wrong. You said that wasn't why you phoned in.

"You said something else. I pointed out why it was wrong.

"Now you're insisting on being heard. Go ahead, fill your boots."

Clint insisted: "I am presenting who I am and what I believe."

James then said: "It doesn't matter whether you believe it or not if I can prove it's not true, Clint."

The caller got angrier and angrier as he went on - watch the whole clip at the top of the page.