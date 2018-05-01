James O'Brien Schools Caller Who Tells Him Brexit Is "The Will Of The People"

This caller phoned James O'Brien insisting that Brexit is "the will of the people" and parliament shouldn't have the power to stop it. It didn't end well.

Last night, peers backed an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill giving MPs the power to stop the UK from leaving without a deal or to make Theresa May return to negotiations.

Charles in Enfield told James: "Parliament is sovereign, but it gets its power from the people.

"I'll be cross if parliament is able to usurp the power that the people have invested in it. The people voted for Brexit."

But James asked him a simple question and it completely threw him: "Who elected the House of Commons?"

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

After a tense call, James told Charles: "How can you claim that a person who voted to be like Switzerland is the same as the person who voted to leave the Customs Union and the Single Market?

"How can you claim that the person who believed David Davis when he said that he'd be doing deals in Germany on the morning after the referendum voted to leave the Single Market without a trade deal?

"How could you, if you believed Owen Paterson when he said that only a mad man would leave the Single Market, and you voted for Brexit because you liked Owen Paterson, how can you now turn around to them and say that they knowingly voted to do the opposite of what they voted to do?

"It's dishonest, Charles."

And things went further downhill from there. Watch the remarkable call at the top of the page.