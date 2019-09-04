Dominic Cummings Should Be Nowhere Near Government, Says Lord Heseltine

4 September 2019, 11:32

Dominic Cummings should be nowhere near the centre of government, according to Tory grandee Lord Heseltine.

Mr Cummings, the mastermind behind the Vote Leave campaign, is Boris Johnson's Special Political Advisor and has been credited with coming up with his strategy for Brexit.

But when James O'Brien asked if Mr Cummings would have had a place in any of the Conservative governments in which he served, Lord Heseltine responded simply: "No.

"You just have to look at his views. He shouldn't be anywhere near the centre of power in politics."

James O'Brien spoke to Michael Heseltine
James O'Brien spoke to Michael Heseltine. Picture: PA / LBC

James asked if the peer could see a return to normality in politics. He said: "In the end, I am an optimist. In the end, I trust the British people. They can see what's going on and I think they will vote in an election - which is bound to come, we can't go on much longer without a majority in parliament.

"My view is that the centre ground will once again assert itself. You have to have a degree of optimism in saying that.

"But that is how you win an election. You appeal to decent, moderate, sensible people with polices that are broadly of national interest and broadly sympathetic to a very large number of British people.

"You don't pander to the extremes."

