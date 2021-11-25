Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien

25 November 2021, 13:18

By Tim Dodd

This caller told James O'Brien she witnessed fishermen blocking an RNLI lifeboat from rescuing migrants and shouting "don't bring any more of those home, we're full up".

It comes as rescuers fear the "floating death trap" dinghy which capsized in the Channel, leading to the deaths of at least 27 people including children, may have collided with a container ship.

Zoe in Hastings said: "On Saturday my boyfriend and I were just on the beach and we heard the lifeboat station opening up and thought 'oh they have a call' and started watching.

"There was a group of fisherman pulled up, gutting fish on the shore, and as the boat station opened up we heard the fisherman start shouting things like 'don't bring any more of those home, we're full up', 'that's why we stopped our donations', and that kind of really horrible stuff.

"It was really upsetting, and you could hear the hatred in their voice", she said.

Read more: Minister denies Priti Patel is 'failing' to sort out migrant crisis

"The lifeboat crew pulled the boat out and were going to go into the water and some of the fishermen deliberately came out with their buckets and stood directly in the line of the boat so the boat couldn't be put in the water."

"Are you sure?" James asked.

"I'm absolutely sure, the police were called," she replied.

"It really shook me to the core and we thought of it yesterday night when we saw the news that people had passed away again."

Read more: Migrant Channel crossings could hit 'epidemic' levels, warns ex-Border Force chief

LBC has approached the RNLI for comment.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Stella Creasy told James O'Brien people could be deterred from politics

MP barred from bringing baby to Commons hits out at 'system built for men'

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'scratch the surface' of saga

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'just scratch the surface' of saga

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien spoke to openDemocracy's editor-in-chief about the leak.

Covid contracts: Leaked list reveals companies profiting from pandemic

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

Richard Ratcliffe has been on hunger strike for 16 days.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe husband criticises 'pretty dark' Govt as hunger strike continues

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

Caller explains powerful escape from far-right because of James O'Brien's show

James O'Brien caller's powerful escape from Covid conspiracy rabbit hole

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien's provocative reaction to Eton Covid clampdown

James O'Brien's powerful reaction to Eton's Covid lockdown

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

The GP was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Shouting, screaming, spitting!': GP explains shocking daily abuse he faces

James O'Brien reflects on moment his view on slaver statues changed

James O'Brien reflects on the moment his view on slaver statues changed

The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Caller explains stark reality he faces due to Universal Credit cut

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames industry for driver shortage

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames driver shortage on industry

'What should a woman do?' James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice following Sarah Everard trial

James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice for women following Sarah Everard trial

A female police officer said people should consider calling 999 if approached by a lone person claiming to be an officer

Met Police: Run away and call 999 if you feel in danger when stopped by lone 'officer'

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller warns David Cameron's actions are 'tip of the iceberg'

James O'Brien caller: David Cameron's actions are 'tip of the iceberg' for the Tories
James O'Brien reacts to claims Cameron is in 'wealth trap', as Greensill investigation launches

James O'Brien reacts to claims Cameron is in 'wealth trap', as Greensill investigation launches
James reacted as locals gathered at the remains of a burnt out bus on the Shankill Road, Belfast, on Thursday.

'The United Kingdom is under mortal threat': James O'Brien's powerful reaction to NI violence
The caller was speaking after a further night of violence in NI

LBC listeners branded this call on Northern Ireland 'brilliant' and 'insightful'
'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien

'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs

James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

'Want to stop channel crossings? Stop invading foreign countries'

'Want to stop channel crossings? Stop invading foreign countries'

4 days ago

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

12 days ago

Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18

Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The RNLI has been praised online for its efforts.

RNLI receive outpouring of support for migrant rescue efforts after latest Channel tragedy
Prince William will announced a brand new package of mental health support

Blue Light Together: Prince William unveils landmark mental health support for 999 heroes
Richard was taken to hospital 'as a precaution'

Richard Madeley rushed to hospital after falling ill on I'm A Celebrity
A fire tore through the Star Inn at Harome

Michelin-starred restaurant Star Inn at Harome ‘reduced to ashes’ after fire
The return of the Night Tube will be played due to the strike,

Tube strike: Londoners face rail chaos as union goes ahead with action
The UK wants to step up cooperation with France, a minister has said.

'Not just a British problem': UK ready to send ground support to France, minister says
Migrants rescued in Kent after 27 died in the worst ever tragedy in the Channel

Live updates: Priti Patel provides major update after 27 migrants killed crossing Channel
The rescue operation has continued into Thursday morning

UK rescues more migrants hours after 27 die in worst ever Channel tragedy
27 migrants died in the worst ever tragedy in the Channel

LBC Views: Politicians must stop talking bollocks about ending migrant deaths in Channel
Jeremy Corbyn speaks to Iain Dale after migrants die trying to cross Channel

Jeremy Corbyn: Pushing back refugees leads to their deaths - stop the blame game