James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

24 June 2022, 13:55 | Updated: 24 June 2022, 13:57

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien was tested by this clip of Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg saying Britain "thankfully" dodged regulations on phone chargers by leaving the EU.

In a week marking the sixth anniversary of the referendum and the launch of a 'Brexit dashboard', LBC's Rachael Venables questioned Jacob Rees-Mogg over the UK's post-Brexit benefits.

The Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg this week launched the online 'dashboard' which publicises the 2,400 EU laws still in place and gives Britons the opportunity to voice which pieces of legislation should be scrapped.

James told listeners: "When we talk about Brexit, you say 'look, on the one hand you have this, this, this and this - there must be some benefits.

"And that's why Jacob Rees-Mogg has been made minister for Brexit opportunities. So you go to Jacob Rees-Mogg and you say 'look, we really need some positives. We really need you to start banging the Brexit drum, we really need you out there front and centre J-dog... explaining to people why leaving was such a brilliant idea, and giving them the evidence that their lives are going to be immeasurably improved."

Read more: EU gave us 'very funny numbers': Rees-Mogg on new post-Brexit laws

James then played a clip of Mr Rees-Mogg telling the Commons: "Thankfully we left the EU before it decided to mandate what sort of phone chargers we can have. A typically short termist and anti-innovation measure, which will only have a negative long term effect on consumers."

He was referring to the news that the EU provisionally agreed that new portable electronic devices must universally use a USB-C charger from 2024 to benefit consumers.

James reacted: "I am not allowed to swear on the radio and I am ordinarily supremely comfortable with that convention but my goodness me, there are no words.

"Minister for Brexit opportunities, tasked with finding proof that it was a good idea. Begging the readers of the Sun and the Daily Express for reasons six years after the event to demonstrate that the result was somehow a result for Britain.

"And then Jacob Rees-Mogg himself, the man who misled the Queen, stands up in the House of Commons to talk about phone chargers."

