James O'Brien challenges Shadow Chancellor on Labour's back to school policy

5 January 2021, 12:53 | Updated: 5 January 2021, 12:58

By Fiona Jones

This is the moment James O'Brien challenged Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds about the Labour's policy on school closures during the pandemic.

The question came after the Prime Minister announced on Monday that remote learning will take place until at least half term, a rapid U-turn from the confirmation hours before that schools were "perfectly safe."

Mr Johnson enforced these measures as part of the third national lockdown, which has been introduced amid concerns the NHS risks being overwhelmed.

James questioned Ms Dodds: "If the Government stand accused of lacking clarity on leadership then on this specific issue of schools, are the opposition providing it? Because off the top of my head, I couldn't tell you when your party called for schools to be closed this term."

Ms Dodds said that Labour did not call for schools to be closed as a priority because "we wanted them to be the last institution to close."

"But that's how you end up with schools open on Monday and closed on Tuesday, so the prevarication is on both sides of the house," James said.

"We've been calling on Government to be open about that evidence, we haven't as an opposition been party to all of that evidence," Ms Dodds said.

James responded: "So if the Government don't give you the evidence, you can't have a policy?"

The shadow chancellor said, "That's obviously not the case but in a situation like the one we face with schools, as I just said, there are risks in all different directions.

To have the education secretary and the Prime Minister saying that the evidence they've been provided with indicated schools should stay open, and then in fact later the same day they said they'd been provided with different evidence - I can't judge whether that's the case or not sitting here.

"If they'd been open about that evidence I think we'd all be in a very different situation."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller excluded from financial help cannot afford heating

James O'Brien caller excluded from Covid financial help cannot afford heating
James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts

James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts
James O'Brien's best moments of 2020

James O'Brien's best moments of 2020

Yorkshireman in Nantong reveals 'different mindset' in Chinese people's approach to Covid

Yorkshireman in Nantong reveals 'different mindset' in Chinese people's approach to Covid
This paramedic had a heartfelt plea

Paramedic's desperate plea for public to wear masks around emergency workers
James made the powerful prediction as the final deadline looms

James O'Brien makes his final powerful Brexit prediction

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz: Covid tunnel vision risks creating problems we're unprepared for

Maajid Nawaz: Covid tunnel vision risks creating problems we're unprepared for

7 days ago

Situation in hospitals worse now than at beginning of pandemic, expert warns

Situation in hospitals worse now than at beginning of pandemic, expert warns

3 days ago

The Greater Manchester Mayor was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Andy Burnham warns of 'mental health crisis' for those excluded from Covid financial support

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A couple walking past a closed pub in Camden, London

Ban on takeaway pints during lockdown could be 'death knell for many pubs'
BTEC exams are set to go ahead this week

Government urged to cancel BTEC exams amid claims students have been 'forgotten'
Third national lockdown for England begins amid soaring Covid cases

Coronavirus lockdown - live updates with PM news conference due
Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press briefing later today

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
During the initial March lockdown, Downing Street gave daily press briefings to give updates on coronavirus measures

Boris Johnson to give first press conference of new lockdown at 5pm
Sadiq Khan has been criticised for the New Year firework display in London

Sadiq Khan and Tory councillor clash over 'pathetic' £1.5m NYE firework display
A quiet Regent Street, London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a new national lockdown

Third national lockdown for England underway amid soaring Covid cases
London paramedics say they aren't coping with the strain brought on by the pandemic

‘We’re fighting a war’: London paramedics tell LBC they are struggling to cope
LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

Sir Keir said he had many criticisms with of the Government, but he supports them and their policies, despite being the Opposition

Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC the nation needs a 'vaccination centre on every high street'