James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up

9 September 2021, 13:03

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien clashed with this caller who said that mixing up Jamie Oliver and Ant McPartlin would be a "bit extreme" but Gavin Williamson's mix-up of black sportsmen Maro Itoje and Marcus Rashford was just a "slip up".

Caller Oliver said: "I'm really upset that this has been swung straight in the direction of racism."

James replied: "Even though I've said several times I don't think this is an example of racism?"

Watch: 'Is Gavin Williamson racist or incompetent?' Nick Ferrari puts a minister on the spot

Oliver said: "If you were to take a pub quiz for example, you'll be given an A4 piece of paper with pictures of celebrities on and you've got to guess their names.

"I'm not into sport, I'm not into music, and if I saw a picture of Rebecca Adlington I could quite easily guess that it was Ellie Goulding.

"I just think that the poor man made a slip-up."

Read more: Priti Patel sanctions 'pushback tactics' to send migrant boats back to France

James explained he was "struck" and confused by Oliver's use of words like "angry and upset" in the conversation.

"There are so many cases where innocent things happen, slips of the tongue or whatever," Oliver said.

"It's not though, is it?" James replied.

"He's been asked whether he met Marcus Rashford and he's said yes because he thought that Maro Itoje was Marcus Rashford.

"An innocent slip of the tongue would be me calling you John instead of Oliver."

Read more: Desperate migrants kiss British soil after making perilous trip across the Channel

Read more: More than 1000 migrants in small boats attempt Channel crossing in one day 

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal
Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters
James reacted to the reported plans

James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care funding
'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies
'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'
James O'Brien pondered the issue if masks on public transport

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears

Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears

3 days ago

Teaching union chief attacks government handling of school reopening

Teaching union chief attacks government handling of school reopening

5 days ago

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood

21 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charities and opposition parties have condemned Priti Patel's 'pushback' tactics

'Extreme, illegal, cowardly': Patel's 'pushback' tactics for migrant boats condemned
An LBC investigation has found disparities in prices of Covid tests.

LBC uncovers shocking disparities in costs of Covid PCR tests for travellers
He was given a suspended sentence for his comments about Saka (L), Rashford (C) and Sancho (R)

Football fan avoids jail after being racist online about black England players
Armed police have detained a man after multiple people were held at knifepoint at a Bristol petrol station.

Man arrested at Bristol petrol station after knifeman forces staff to hide in safe room
HR advisor Steven Smith was sacked after complaining that he was not a "kid" and wanted more than three chicken nuggets for lunch.

Chicken nugget firing: HR advisor wins £5,000 payout after 3 nugget gripe
A consultation is being launched on plans to make the Covid vaccine mandatory for health and social care staff.

Compulsory Covid jabs for all frontline health staff being considered by the Government
The rebranding of the charity set up in honour of Sir Winston Churchill has been criticised

'Cancelled': Charity set up in Winston Churchill's honour overhauled in 'woke attack'
Priti Patel has authorised Border Force to block migrant boats crossing the English Channel

Priti Patel sanctions 'pushback tactics' to send migrant boats back to France
Nick Ferrari put the Care Minister on the spot

'Is Gavin Williamson racist or incompetent?' Nick Ferrari puts a minister on the spot
Nick Ferrari reacted to the news

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to army of NHS bureaucrats on £200k a year