James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien clashed with this caller who said that mixing up Jamie Oliver and Ant McPartlin would be a "bit extreme" but Gavin Williamson's mix-up of black sportsmen Maro Itoje and Marcus Rashford was just a "slip up".

Caller Oliver said: "I'm really upset that this has been swung straight in the direction of racism."

James replied: "Even though I've said several times I don't think this is an example of racism?"

Oliver said: "If you were to take a pub quiz for example, you'll be given an A4 piece of paper with pictures of celebrities on and you've got to guess their names.

"I'm not into sport, I'm not into music, and if I saw a picture of Rebecca Adlington I could quite easily guess that it was Ellie Goulding.

"I just think that the poor man made a slip-up."

James explained he was "struck" and confused by Oliver's use of words like "angry and upset" in the conversation.

"There are so many cases where innocent things happen, slips of the tongue or whatever," Oliver said.

"It's not though, is it?" James replied.

"He's been asked whether he met Marcus Rashford and he's said yes because he thought that Maro Itoje was Marcus Rashford.

"An innocent slip of the tongue would be me calling you John instead of Oliver."

