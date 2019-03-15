James O'Brien Head-In-Hands After Brexiter Says He Knows How To Fix Irish Border Issue

This caller told James O'Brien he knew how to solve the Irish border problem... we should do it "electronically".

As Theresa May announced she will try for a third time to win a meaningful Brexit vote, James asked Leave voters to tell him what their solution to the deadlock would be.

Alan from Waterlooville called saying the issue is down to the government's actions and it would have been solved if a Brexiter had been in charge.

James asked him what the solution was. Alan's answer: "I have three mates who I play golf with at the local course, who have between then in advance of 100 years of experience in customs and excise.

"Their solution was they could do it 'electronically'."

James O'Brien had his head in his hands. Picture: LBC

James had his head in his hands and decided to end the conversation there as he realised he wasn't going to get any detailed information.

The whole conversation was a James O'Brien Brexit classic. Watch it in full at the top of the page.