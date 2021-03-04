James O'Brien reacts to 'double standards' towards Meghan Markle

4 March 2021, 14:57

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien reflected on the "double standards" of people who think Meghan Markle being accused of bullying is "the end of the world", but for Priti Patel, it isn't.

James' words come after Meghan Markle was alleged in the press to have driven out two personal assistants and "humiliated" staff on several occasions.

Meanwhile, late last year, Boris Johnson backed Home Secretary Priti Patel after a bullying inquiry found she had "not consistently met the high standards expected of her", prompting his adviser on Ministerial Standards to resign.

Speaking of society's "double standards" more broadly, James said: "So I'm genuinely intrigued by this and I don't think anyone can deny it. Again, for the record, I'm guilty of it myself.

"You don't want the people that you like or the people that you sit alongside to let you down.

"But when they do let you down you should be even angrier than you would be when people who you thought were wrong ones from the start have behaved in a way that proves they were wrong ones from the start. That's the bit I don't get."

He then sarcastically remarked: "Maybe there's another brilliant explanation as to why Meghan Markle being accused of bullying is the end of the world as we know it in the right-wing media and Priti Patel being found guilty of bullying [isn't]."

James added: "It's nuts, right? And I genuinely don't know what the dividing line is."

James' mention of Meghan Markle also comes after the Duchess of Sussex in an interview with Oprah Winfrey claimed the royal family played an "active role" in "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Chancellor 'doesn't understand business', UK exporter tells James O'Brien

Chancellor 'doesn't understand business', UK exporter tells James O'Brien
LBC listeners branded this call as award winning radio

Listeners branded this Mystery Hour call 'the best radio ever'
Cab driver 'terrified' as he faces year's mortgage with no income

Cab driver 'terrified' as he faces year's mortgage with no income or support
James O'Brien caller dislikes 'corporate' wife working from home

James O'Brien caller 'depressed' as 'corporate' wife works from home
Dr Saleyha Ahsan spoke to LBC's James O'Brien

Dr Saleyha Ahsan explains why she filmed her journey through Covid
James spoke to Figen Murray about the proposed legislation

James O'Brien hears from bereaved mother campaigning for new counter-terror legislation

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

UK housing crisis is 'a stain on our humanity,' Maajid Nawaz insists

UK housing crisis is 'a stain on our humanity,' Maajid Nawaz insists

3 days ago

Bin Salman should 'bear criminal responsibility' for Khashoggi murder, close friend insists

Bin Salman should 'bear criminal responsibility' for Khashoggi murder, close friend claims

5 days ago

The Government will guarantee 95% mortgages to help those who can only afford a 5% deposit

'New 5% deposit mortgage could lead to more debt', Generation Rent author warns

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A tsunami warning has been issued for coastal areas between Cape Runaway and Tolaga Bay

New Zealand: Tsunami warning after 7.3 magnitude earthquake off coast
Over 40% of elderly people have admitted to breaking Covid-19 rules

More than 40% of over-80s admit breaking Covid rules after vaccine
Teachers and those who work in childcare have had a "little bit higher risk" of getting Covid-19 over lockdown than those who don't

Teachers have a 'little bit higher risk' of getting Covid-19 in lockdown
Boris has been on a health kick

Boris Johnson says he's 'cut back on late night cheese' as he launches health kick vid
Corporation tax increases will start in 2023 following the new budget announcement

Corporation tax changes in the Budget 2021: What is it and when will it increase?
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been labelled 'Scrooge Sunak' by the IFS Director

Future spending plans in Budget undeliverable 'without considerable pain,' IFS warns
Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure at St Barts

Prince Philip has successful heart operation but will remain in hospital
Nick and Rishi

Sunak defends Budget tax measures, telling LBC UK will be 'internationally competitive'
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for over-65s in Germany

Germany U-turns and formally approves AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s
Nick Ferrari challenges Rishi Sunak over 2.4 million excluded from Budget

Budget 2021: Nick Ferrari challenges Rishi Sunak over 2.4 million still excluded