James O'Brien reacts to 'double standards' towards Meghan Markle

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien reflected on the "double standards" of people who think Meghan Markle being accused of bullying is "the end of the world", but for Priti Patel, it isn't.

James' words come after Meghan Markle was alleged in the press to have driven out two personal assistants and "humiliated" staff on several occasions.

Meanwhile, late last year, Boris Johnson backed Home Secretary Priti Patel after a bullying inquiry found she had "not consistently met the high standards expected of her", prompting his adviser on Ministerial Standards to resign.

Speaking of society's "double standards" more broadly, James said: "So I'm genuinely intrigued by this and I don't think anyone can deny it. Again, for the record, I'm guilty of it myself.

"You don't want the people that you like or the people that you sit alongside to let you down.

"But when they do let you down you should be even angrier than you would be when people who you thought were wrong ones from the start have behaved in a way that proves they were wrong ones from the start. That's the bit I don't get."

He then sarcastically remarked: "Maybe there's another brilliant explanation as to why Meghan Markle being accused of bullying is the end of the world as we know it in the right-wing media and Priti Patel being found guilty of bullying [isn't]."

James added: "It's nuts, right? And I genuinely don't know what the dividing line is."

James' mention of Meghan Markle also comes after the Duchess of Sussex in an interview with Oprah Winfrey claimed the royal family played an "active role" in "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband.