James O'Brien Responds To The Latest ERG "Solution" To Irish Border

6 February 2019, 10:49

Conservative Brexiters have announced their new plan for the Northern Ireland border. James O'Brien explained why it was never meant to work.

The group are working on "alternative arrangements" that could allow an invisible border by using technology to track people and goods crossing the border.

But James pointed out why it won't work - and the fact it was never designed to work in the first place.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I knew that the ERG or David Davis' lot, I knew they'd come out in the closing days of these negotiations with yet another red herring because that's all they do now.

"They just give people who have been utterly persuaded, utterly conned into now arguing that they voted for the precise opposite of what they said they voted for at the time.

"'We voted to be poorer, we voted to be less secure, we voted to be less well-off, we voted for the NHS to have less money, we knew all along they'd be economic damage. We still can't tell you what the tangible benefits are, but we voted for all the things that David Davis and Jacob Rees-Mogg are now telling us that we voted for.'

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"We knew they'd come up with some fag-packet answer to the question of the Irish border that nobody serious will take seriously.

"Today's ludicrous technological solutions aren't supposed to be studied. They are there to give people an excuse not to think and a postponement of the penny drop moment when they realise they've been completely conned."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Angry Vegan Sets Twitter Alight As She Clashes With "Smug" Maajid

2 days ago

Nicky Morgan Matt Frei

Nicky Morgan: Prospect Of No Brexit Should Prompt MPs To Back May's Deal

10 days ago

John Barnes said Liam Neeson should be "commended" for his honesty

John Barnes Says Liam Neeson Should Be “Commended” Amid Race Row

19 hours ago