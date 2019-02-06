James O'Brien Responds To The Latest ERG "Solution" To Irish Border

Conservative Brexiters have announced their new plan for the Northern Ireland border. James O'Brien explained why it was never meant to work.

The group are working on "alternative arrangements" that could allow an invisible border by using technology to track people and goods crossing the border.

But James pointed out why it won't work - and the fact it was never designed to work in the first place.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I knew that the ERG or David Davis' lot, I knew they'd come out in the closing days of these negotiations with yet another red herring because that's all they do now.

"They just give people who have been utterly persuaded, utterly conned into now arguing that they voted for the precise opposite of what they said they voted for at the time.

"'We voted to be poorer, we voted to be less secure, we voted to be less well-off, we voted for the NHS to have less money, we knew all along they'd be economic damage. We still can't tell you what the tangible benefits are, but we voted for all the things that David Davis and Jacob Rees-Mogg are now telling us that we voted for.'

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"We knew they'd come up with some fag-packet answer to the question of the Irish border that nobody serious will take seriously.

"Today's ludicrous technological solutions aren't supposed to be studied. They are there to give people an excuse not to think and a postponement of the penny drop moment when they realise they've been completely conned."