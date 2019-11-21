James O'Brien and Theo Usherwood give instant response to Labour manifesto

21 November 2019, 12:09 | Updated: 21 November 2019, 12:13

This is the instant reaction from James O'Brien and Theo Usherwood to the release of the Labour Party manifesto.

Among the eye-catching pledges are plans to bring rail and utilities into public ownership, scrap university fees in England and embark on the biggest home building program since the Second World War.

Following Jeremy Corbyn's speech, James and Theo looked over the key pledges and pointed out some "big stuff" being promised.

Theo explained: "He promised to scrap university tuition fees, but he didn't go so far as where Labour went in the 2017 election, where they promised to wipe out university debt."

More to follow...

