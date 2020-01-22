James O'Brien warms to Lisa Nandy as Labour leadership contest narrows

James O'Brien told listeners to keep an eye on Lisa Nandy because she seems to be "garnering momentum" as the Labour leadership contest narrows.

Lisa Nandy’s bid to win the Labour leadership race has received a fresh boost after former contender Jess Phillips said she was now backing her to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

Ms Phillips gave support after her announcement that she was pulling out of the contest as she was not the "right person" to unite the party after its crushing general election defeat.

"At the moment it appears to be a race between Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey," said LBC's Theo Usherwood.

Ms Nandy might have a chance of coming second in the final ballot if she picks up enough second preference votes from the Starmer and Long-Bailey camps, Theo said, if you're going to vote for either of those then you won't vote for the other as your second preference.

James, after listening to her NHS speech, said, "Keep an eye on Lisa Nandy, she seems to be garnering some of the momentum that many suspected Jess Phillips might be able to secure."