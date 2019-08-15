James O'Brien's Brexit Top 10: 7. Caller Who Voted Brexit Because Of Three-Pin Plugs

Number seven in the James O'Brien Top 10 Brexit clips is the astonishing moment a caller said that he voted for Brexit so that we can continue to have three-pin plugs.

- 10. The van driver being put out of business by Brexit

- 9. When a Tory MP called James O'Brien to try to defend Brexit

- 8. "Which EU law are you looking forward to losing?

While James enjoys a well-deserved break, we're counting down his 10 most popular videos on Brexit.

At number seven is Robert from Rochester, who called in to say the number one reason he had for leaving the EU was deregulation, "We can strip away from the EU laws we don’t like."

James was lost for words by this caller's reason for voting for Brexit. Picture: LBC

When asked for an example, Robert continued: “One of the ones for me is the plug system - I know it’s not very hugely [sic] but we obviously use the three-pin in this country. The EU don’t.

“So basically it means our safety aspects are a lot stronger than the generalisation of the EU.”

A bemused James responded: “But we’re in the EU? So you think we have to leave the EU to get three-pin plugs?”

Listeners were as baffled as James was...

@LBC Think Brexit just peaked, did that bloke really say the best thing about it is the fact we'll retain 3 pin electric plugs?? 😂😂😂 — YZ™ (@_IamYZ_) December 17, 2018

@LBC Three pin plugs are found in Ireland, Malta, Cyprus, The UK and Gibraltar. That guy needs to travel more. — Glen Beswetherick (@BezBeswetherick) December 17, 2018

Come back tomorrow for number six in the countdown.