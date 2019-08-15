James O'Brien's Brexit Top 10: 7. Caller Who Voted Brexit Because Of Three-Pin Plugs

15 August 2019, 13:57

Number seven in the James O'Brien Top 10 Brexit clips is the astonishing moment a caller said that he voted for Brexit so that we can continue to have three-pin plugs.

- 10. The van driver being put out of business by Brexit
- 9. When a Tory MP called James O'Brien to try to defend Brexit
- 8. "Which EU law are you looking forward to losing?

While James enjoys a well-deserved break, we're counting down his 10 most popular videos on Brexit.

At number seven is Robert from Rochester, who called in to say the number one reason he had for leaving the EU was deregulation, "We can strip away from the EU laws we don’t like."

James was lost for words by this caller's reason for voting for Brexit
James was lost for words by this caller's reason for voting for Brexit. Picture: LBC

When asked for an example, Robert continued: “One of the ones for me is the plug system - I know it’s not very hugely [sic] but we obviously use the three-pin in this country. The EU don’t.

“So basically it means our safety aspects are a lot stronger than the generalisation of the EU.”

A bemused James responded: “But we’re in the EU? So you think we have to leave the EU to get three-pin plugs?”

Listeners were as baffled as James was...

Come back tomorrow for number six in the countdown.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz didn't hold back in his response to this tweeter

Maajid Nawaz's Stinging Rebuke To White Man Who Tried To Teach Him About Racism

1 day ago

Former Irish Prime Minister tells Matt Frei Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald is "reckless" to call for border poll

Former Irish Prime Minister Slams "Reckless" Sinn Fein Demand For Border Vote

12 days ago

Things got heated during this call

This Call Got Heated When A Brexiter Kept Repeating The Same Thing

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Brexit protester Terry Maher jailed over £1m train disruption stunt
David Lammy was critical of the Home Office campaign

David Lammy Brands #KnifeFree Chicken Box Campaign "Insane"

David Lammy took exception to what this caller told him

David Lammy's Indignant Response When Caller Accuses Him Of Not Doing His Job

Tammy Abraham: Kick It Out call racist abuse of Chelsea forward 'disgusting'